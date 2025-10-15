Greg McElroy's prediction for Ole Miss-Georgia game is just in
With the biggest game in SEC Week 8 shaping up, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on Georgia/Ole Miss on Always College Football. The battle of two top ten teams pits FPI's third and fourth most likely SEC CFP squads against each other. With the field currently projected for four spots, this game could be pivotal. McElroy contemplated both squads and then delivered his pick for the game.
Mc Elroy's pick
I'm taking Georgia. I'm going to lay the points (-7.5) in this game. I love what I've seen so far from Georgia in stopping the run. I also think Georgia is an improving bunch on the perimeter. I don't think they're elite in the secondary, but I think they're improving in the secondary. I think Ole Miss could become a little one-dimensional and I also think that Georgia will be able to run the football and create some matchup advantages with their wide receivers on some downfield throws.- Greg McElroy
Pros and cons of the matchup
McElroy expressed some concern about Georgia's offensive line, with three different Bulldog offensive linemen battling injuries at the moment. He also questioned how Georgia would handle Ole Miss's up-tempo offense, which has run the third most plays in the SEC so far while racking up 515.3 yards per game.
But on the other side, McElroy questioned whether Trinidad Chambliss would have success on the road, and particularly in the raucous environment of Georgia. Chambliss played but did not throw any passes on the road at Kentucky, so this will be the first real road test for the D2 transfer. McElroy also pondered whether Georgia might expose the Rebel secondary, which has just three interceptions in six games.
But perhaps the marquee matchup in Ole Miss's ground attack against Georgia's run defense. Ole Miss's 204.3 yards per game on the ground ranks fifth in the SEC, just 14 yards behind second-place Arkansas and two spots ahead of Georgia. But Georgia's defense allowed only 91.7 yards per game on the ground, sixth in the SEC, based on 2.91 yards per carry, which is fifth best.
Georgia is favored by 7.5, but McElroy's pick reflects a healthy respect for the Bulldogs.