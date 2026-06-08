Joel Klatt Sells Stock for Major College Football Program Despite Arrival of New 5-Star QB

Replacing a star quarterback is one of the most difficult challenges in college football, especially when that player was so responsible for transforming a program’s trajectory.

That reality is at the center of Joel Klatt’s newfound skepticism surrounding one SEC contender entering the 2026 season.

While expectations remain high and talent is abundant across the roster, Klatt believes the departure of the team’s star signal caller leaves behind questions that cannot be answered until games begin.

Vanderbilt makes a switch, and Joel Klatt is skeptical

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When it comes to buying or selling Vandy this year, Klatt lands decisively on the latter.

Diego Pavia was the heart and soul of Vanderbilt’s program resurgence over the last two seasons, and his departure from Nashville could leave a hole too big for head coach Clark Lea to fill right away, the veteran Fox college football analyst has warned.

“They’ve got to replace the entire energy, the engine, to that 10 win team. Like, you just don’t do that,” Klatt said of the Commodores’ situation.

Commodores made a huge jump in 2025

Last season, Vanderbilt earned its first top 10 ranking since 1947 and its 6-1 start was a program-best since 1950, becoming bowl eligible for a second straight year.

Ranking eighth nationally in scoring offense, the Commodores finished 10-3 overall and recorded a 45-24 victory over arch-rival Tennessee.

Into that situation steps one of the most-promising young quarterbacks in the country.

Vandy brings on a top QB prospect

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Exit Diego Pavia. Enter Jared Curtis.

Curtis dominated during his varsity career at Nashville Christian Academy, building a solid foundation that resulted in his being named a five-star prospect and the near-consensus No. 1 ranked national signal caller in the 2026 cycle.

Curtis covered 9,738 total yards while averaging over 202 yards passing per game over those four seasons while scoring 128 touchdowns with 25 interceptions.

A skilled dual-threat, Curtis also contributed 49 rushing touchdowns while covering almost 2,300 yards over four years, averaging 47 rushing yards per game.

And it’s that skill, in particular, that could seriously benefit the Vandy offense with Curtis’ mobility potentially emerging as a perfect fit in this scheme.

Can the Dores keep it up this year?

Klatt’s uncertainty isn’t due to a lack of potential. Vanderbilt has already turned to a highly touted five-star quarterback viewed as one of the nation’s most promising young talents.

But as he pointed out, recruiting rankings and upside are not the same as proven production.

Replacing the leadership, experience, and playmaking ability of a quarterback who helped revive an entire program is a monumental task, and whether the new starter can shoulder those expectations may ultimately determine the team’s ceiling in 2026.

(Klatt)