College Football's No. 1 Overall Recruit Announces Major Decision Suddenly

Once considered the single greatest player coming out of high school in the recruiting class two years from now, one of the nation’s most important prospects will now see the field in college football a year earlier after making a bombshell decision.

Five-star cornerback A’Mir Sears has elected to reclassify himself as a member of the 2027 college football recruiting class and is poised to make a commitment decision at the end of this week in a major announcement, according to reports.

Sears is now a 2027 recruit

The cornerback’s decision to move himself up a year brings a very consequential prospect into this coming year’s group of varsity seniors, and he automatically became the top overall ranked uncommitted recruit in this forthcoming cycle as a result.

That uncommitted moniker won’t last long, though, as Sears is scheduled to reveal his commitment choice on Friday, July 31, according to multiple media reports.

Sears joins No. 1 ranked cornerback John Meredith as another blue-chip player who elected to reclassify up a year, with the latter moving into the 2026 class from the 2027 cycle in a move that will see him play for Texas a year earlier.

Where is Sears trending?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One school stands above the rest for the reclassifying cornerback, one close to home that just played for the national championship.

Miami is the consensus favorite to ultimately earn Sears’ commitment at the end of this month, with multiple recruiting insiders projecting the Hurricanes will win this race.

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Mario Cristobal’s program with an overwhelming 98.3 percent likelihood, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball also leans completely towards Miami with a 100 percent projection.

Miami offered Sears early in his process and has been a consistent frontrunner and local favorite throughout, hosting the Pembroke Pines (Fla.) prospect on multiple occasions, including spring practice, camps, and game days last season.

The program has developed a serious relationship with the prospect, as he noted in public comments, outlining its intensity. “They don’t let up,” Sears said.

The No. 1 player in America? Well, he was.

@amirsears1_/IG

No other prospect in the 2028 class was more highly thought of, as Sears projected as the No. 1 cornerback and top overall player in the nation, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite, which also named him a consensus five-star recruit.

They still call him a five-star, but his national ranking took a slight hit once he decided to reclassify to the 2027 recruiting class, still sitting pretty as the No. 4 cornerback in the country and as the No. 24 overall prospect in the country, according to Rivals analysts.

A player with two-way experience, Sears brings considerable polish and quick reaction time in his pass coverage, boasting elite ball skills honed from his exposure playing wide receiver, covering 942 yards and scoring 11 times as a sophomore.