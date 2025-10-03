Joel Klatt predicts AAC title winner will earn G6 playoff spot
The American Athletic Conference has often produced strong Group of Six programs, but this season the league may send one of its best yet to the expanded College Football Playoff. During Wednesday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show, college football analyst Joel Klatt named his pick to claim the AAC title and secure the league’s New Year’s Six spot in the playoff field.
Klatt pointed to the South Florida Bulls as the program with the talent and staying power to finish on top. He projected a title matchup between South Florida and Memphis, with the Bulls ultimately coming out on top to claim the No. 12 seed. His reasoning was simple: when the Bulls are playing at their best, he sees them as the league’s most complete team.
“I think South Florida is still a team that, at their top end, is probably the best team in that league. And I think South Florida is still a team that, at their top end, is probably the best team in that league, and I think the winner of the AAC is likely going to get this spot. So, for me, that’s South Florida over Memphis. That would be my Group of Five playoff slot,” Klatt said.
South Florida Building Momentum Behind Byrum Brown And Alex Golesh
The Bulls entered their bye week with a 3-1 record after dismantling South Carolina State 63-14 at Raymond James Stadium. Quarterback Byrum Brown continued his growth under coach Alex Golesh, throwing four touchdown passes, including two in the second quarter that set the tone for the rout. Wide receiver Chas Nimrod added two long scores, and running backs Sam Harris and Nykahi Davenport broke off big touchdown runs that brought the home crowd to its feet.
The win marked a continuation of the Bulls’ progress under Golesh, who has emphasized physicality and consistency since taking over. His message has resonated, as South Florida has now won three non-conference games in a single season for the first time since 2018.
The defense has been just as effective, forcing at least one turnover in 12 consecutive games. Linebacker Jhalyn Shuler highlighted the importance of starting conference play with intensity, noting that “the first game just sets the tone for the rest of the games.”
Golesh believes the conference’s rising strength is helping sharpen his team for a potential title run. “Our conference has done a great job investing in its programs, hiring some really good coaches and raising the overall level of football in the league,” Golesh said. The Bulls now turn their attention to their league opener against Charlotte, where they hope to showcase their growth under the lights.
Memphis Extending Streak With Offensive Firepower
While Klatt leaned toward South Florida, Memphis has made an undeniable case as the AAC’s most dangerous program to date. The Tigers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 55-26 victory over Florida Atlantic, their longest run since 1966. Running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. stole the show with a career-high 204 rushing yards, including a 90-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Brendon Lewis balanced the attack with two rushing touchdowns and two passing scores to Cortez Braham Jr., who finished with 127 yards receiving.
The win was not without controversy, as Memphis piled on 31 points in the fourth quarter, leading to speculation that the Tigers were running up the score. Coach Ryan Silverfield defended his team’s approach, explaining that Florida Atlantic committed consecutive personal fouls and unsportsmanlike penalties, leaving Memphis in a position where running safe plays was the only option. “The best thing we could do for the safety of our players,” Silverfield said, was to keep the ball in Lewis’ hands and avoid unnecessary risk.
Memphis has been efficient, resilient, and explosive, traits that will make the Tigers a formidable opponent should they reach the conference championship. With Desrosiers finding his rhythm and Lewis providing steady quarterback play, Memphis will be a serious obstacle in South Florida’s push for a playoff berth.
The Bulls will return to action Friday, Oct. 3, when they host Charlotte at Raymond James Stadium, while Memphis will continue its season Saturday, Oct. 4, against Tulsa at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.