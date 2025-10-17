Joel Klatt predicts high-scoring matchup between USC-Notre Dame in Week 8
Notre Dame wins a shootout, USC covers — FOX analyst Joel Klatt likes No. 13 Notre Dame to beat No. 20 USC in South Bend, but not by the number. "Notre Dame is a 9.5-point favorite in this one, and that was a surprising line for me,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show. "I like both of these teams and was surprised the number was that high. I think both can score because both offenses are balanced — they can throw it and they can run it."
Notre Dame around -9.5 with a total in the low 60's entering Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
Klatt praised Lincoln Riley's offense as the nation's most efficient to date. "I've loved what USC's offense has; in many ways this is the best offense in the country," he said. "They're No. 1 in yards per play, and they're top-five in both yards per pass and yards per rush. The offensive line is so much better than the last couple of years, so yes — this group is more suited to go to South Bend and compete, and maybe win the game."
Walk-on freshman RB King Miller gashed Michigan for 158 yards in USC’s 31–13 win, while QB Jayden Maiava threw for 265 yards and two TDs as the Trojans posted 489 total yards. "Their new third-string running back, King Miller, ran for a million yards on Michigan — he looked fantastic," Klatt said.
Notre Dame, Klatt noted, has quietly sharpened since an 0–2 start that included losses to Miami and Texas A&M. "You look at Notre Dame — C.J. Carr has [Jeremiyah] Love and [Jadarian] Price, and they're moving the football and scoring with ease. The competition hasn't been great since those opening two games, and I understand that, but the level of efficiency has been high." Carr enters with a QBR of 83.6; Love (530 rush yds, 8 TD) and Price (422 rush yards, 7 TD) headline a backfield that fueled last week's 36–7 win over NC State.
Injuries and trench play might play a factor on Saturday. "There's a big injury in this game — Notre Dame lost their starting center Ashton Craig for the season," Klatt said. He also cautioned against overrating USC's run defense off the Michigan tape: "They won the line of scrimmage against Michigan, yes, but game state mattered — when [the Wolverines] were running it, they were efficient. I do think Notre Dame is going to be able to run the football."
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the "Bush Push," and fans could see this matchup (USC-ND) become less common that what they are used to. "While I like Notre Dame to win this game, I think it's a high-scoring, one-score game, which has been commonplace for USC," he said. "I think Notre Dame wins 37–30, which means I’m taking the 9.5 with USC."