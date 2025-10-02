College Football HQ

Joel Klatt predicts winner for Alabama-Vanderbilt matchup in Week 6

"This is not the Bama of yesteryear."

In the most recent edition of his college football show, Joel Klatt framed the Alabama-Vanderbilt matchup as a win for Alabama, but not a runaway some might expect. But first, he begins with questioning the Crimson Tide's recent win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

"This is a 10 and a half point line. That's a big number. That is a big number for a team in Alabama that got a huge win against Georgia, but do we really know if either of those teams are great? No. In fact, there's a lot of holes with Bama and with Georgia. Bama specifically can't stop the run and they can't run the football very well. So, what they're doing right now is winning with a great passing game. Ty Simpson has been terrific. There's no doubt. But this is not the Bama of yesteryear."

The concern around Alabama's run defense is real as Georgia ran for 227 yards in last week's 24–21 Tide win in Athens. In Week 1, Florida State rushed for 230 yards in a 31–17 win over Alabama. Those are two 200-plus-yard rushing days against the Tide — and it came against the only formidable teams on their schedule.

The Commodores are 5–0 for the first time since 2008 after a 55–35 win over Utah State, and the program is fourth nationally in scoring at 49 points per game. Quarterback Diego Pavia has 1,211 passing yards, 13 TDs and an 88.4 QBR, plus 294 rushing yards entering Week 6. Klatt has been really impressed with Clark Lea's scheme and Pavia's style.

“Clark Lee for Vanderbilt is a very good coach," Klatt said. "Vanderbilt comes into this one with the number four scoring offense in the country. They're scoring 49 points per game. Diego Pavia has a bit of a Haynes King feel to him. Just a kind of a warrior. And I just don't feel like he's going to allow this game to get away from him. He'll run it 20 times if he needs to. He did it last year against Alabama. And because of that, you would think that he's going to fight and scrap for like four to six extra first downs."

Ty Simpson’s efficiency is a real edge for Alabama in this matchup. He threw for 276 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in Athens, and he has 1,138 passing yards through four games. At Bryant-Denny, that passing game should stress a Vanderbilt secondary that's been more vulnerable than its front.

"I just don't think that they have the roster that they used to, which would suggest that if you get their full attention, they're going to beat you by two or three scores. I don't think that they have that in their bag... So, I think Bama wins this one — I'm going to take the hook. I'm going to take that half point and say 31-21. Bama wins. They beat Vandy, but not by more than 10 and a half."

