College Football HQ

Joel Klatt predicts winner for Miami-Florida State matchup in Week 6

Joel Klatt sees a close rivalry game between Miami and Florida State.

Patrick Previty

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joel Klatt sees a close rivalry game between Miami and Florida State, with a lean towards the road favorite. He pointed first to the disappointing loss FSU had to a good Virginia team (UVA is now ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll).

“Miami four and a half point favorites on the road against Florida State... this game loses a little bit of its luster because of Florida State's loss last week... And the line suggests that Miami being only four and a half point favorites should tell you what Vegas thinks about both of these teams and what this environment and game could look like."

Florida State is coming off a 46–38 double-overtime loss at Virginia last Friday. That loss ended up costing the matchup a visit from ESPN's College GameDay. Miami beat Florida 26–7 on Sept. 20 and then had a bye, setting up two full weeks to prepare for the trip to Tallahassee. Klatt is very high on the Miami defense and their star player, Rueben Bain.

"While Florida State was losing to Virginia... Miami is coming off of a bye. So, they've been directly focused on this Seminoles team for two weeks, and Mario Cristobal and that defense more in particular, has gotten to game plan against Florida State and that unique style of offense with Gus Malzahn as the offensive coordinator and Tommy Castellanos as their quarterback. So, this great Miami defense, with I think the most impactful defender of the season so far, Rueben Bain, has gotten to completely focus on Florida State for two weeks. I think their game plan should be excellent. It really should."

Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami has allowed 76 rushing yards per game with opponents at just 2.6 yards per carry. The Hurricanes also kept Notre Dame under 100 rushing yards in the opener (93). Florida State, meanwhile, is pounding the ball for 336.3 rushing yards per game. Klatt praised Miami's overall defensive ceiling and the front's fit against a quarterback-run scheme.

"This is a defense that I believe could be as good as any in college football... The Miami defensive line is excellent. And they're athletic and they're long and they can run... What do you need to stop the quarterback-centric run game for Florida State? You need a great, athletic, fast defensive line and that's exactly what the Hurricanes have."

The rivalry tends to play tight. Miami leads the series 36–33, and the last meeting went to the Hurricanes, 36–14, in 2024. Saturday’s game is at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Miami's offense has traveled with good balance and has protected Carson Beck. Beck has thrown for 972 yards and seven touchdowns through four games, and the Hurricanes are allowing 11.5 points per game on defense. Klatt ended up siding with Miami for the game.

"I like Miami a lot... I've got Miami covering the four and a half. I think they win this ball game in a good one, but they win it 27–20."

Carson Beck
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Read More on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Patrick Previty
PATRICK PREVITY

In addition to writing for On SI, Patrick is also a site expert for Canes Warning and has previously written for outlets such as Betsided, Orlando Magic Daily and Southbound and Down. He serves as a sideline reporter for ESPN+, covering UCF athletics and the Big 12 Conference. In 2024, he hosted a live, on-site UCF football pregame show that aired on ESPN+. Patrick has interviewed numerous figures in the college sports world, ranging from players to UCF’s athletic director. Recently, he traveled to Mobile, Ala., to cover the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he spoke with multiple NFL Draft prospects. Patrick also hosts coverage of the Orlando Magic for Digest Media on YouTube and has become one of the leading voices on the team in the region. Patrick also helps run the social media department for The Voice of College Football Network, focusing on breaking news and digital storytelling. Patrick previously spent time at CNN in the sports department, where he assisted with CNN’s World Sport show and Bleacher Report updates for morning programming. Hailing from the Tampa Bay Area, Patrick is a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Magic and UCF Knights.

Home/Picks