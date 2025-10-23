Joel Klatt sides with Texas A&M to remain undefeated through Week 9
Joel Klatt is siding with the road favorite in one of the SEC's loudest venues. On The Joel Klatt Show, the FOX analyst picked No. 3 Texas A&M to beat No. 20 LSU, 23-20, noting the Aggies are 2.5-point favorites in Baton Rouge.
Texas A&M (7–0) visits Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 CT) in a matchup of ranked teams with SEC title implications. The Aggies have not won at LSU since 1994 and are 0–6 in Baton Rouge since joining the SEC, a drought head coach Mike Elko acknowledged this week.
What Klatt said about LSU
"LSU is going to be without its starting left tackle — Tyree Adams is going to miss a few weeks. That's not great because the matchup is not great when you're missing offensive linemen, in particular a tackle, because of Cashius Howell. Howell has eight sacks for A&M... If LSU cannot run the football effectively, Howell will have the ability to have a one-way go — pin-your-ears-back style of pass rush — against Garrett Nussmeier, and that is not a situation that's going to benefit LSU."
LSU has confirmed Adams is out; Brian Kelly said DJ Chester will step in at left tackle. That puts more stress on protection against Howell, who leads the SEC with eight sacks.
What Klatt said about Texas A&M
"This defense for A&M — yeah, they didn't play great against Arkansas... I do believe they can play quality defense, in particular against a team that has not shown the ability to play very solid on the offensive side of the ball. We know this: A&M can run the football; they can throw the football; they've got quality wide receivers on the outside.”
Klatt is favoring the Aggies despite the defensive showing last week because of A&M's complete body of work. They arrive undefeated with quarterback Marcel Reed having a great season so far. With an SEC-leading edge rusher in Howell, Klatt leans the way of Texas A&M and their ability to stop an LSU offense that has been uninspiring this year.
Klatt's pick
"When I think about this matchup — in almost every phase, the advantage lies with Texas A&M. I've got to take the Aggies. I think Marcel Reed and Mike Elko go in and get a win in Death Valley, 23-20, and cover the 2.5."