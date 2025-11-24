Jon Gruden picks the winner of Ohio State-Michigan game
The buildup toward this year’s rivalry meeting between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes picked up fresh energy when former NFL head coach Jon Gruden joined Barstool Sports host Dave Portnoy for a light, needling exchange about the upcoming matchup.
Portnoy, a vocal Michigan alumnus, pressed Gruden for a prediction in a video clip shared to social media. The moment carried a playful tone, though the pick itself added to an already intense week for both programs.
Portnoy framed his question by pointing out Michigan’s recent streak. Michigan has won the last four meetings in a series that has shifted dramatically since 2021.
Gruden first complimented the atmosphere at Michigan Stadium, hinting he might take Michigan at home, but because of Portnoy’s presence on the call, he pushed him in the opposite direction. The Super Bowl XXXVII champ closed the moment by saying he was picking the Buckeyes, a choice clearly intended to get a reaction.
Jon Gruden’s Michigan-Ohio State Pick Goes Against Recent History
Gruden’s comment arrives as the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry enters its latest chapter with one side carrying uncommon momentum. Michigan has won four straight, starting with the 2021 breakthrough that ended Ohio State’s eight-game run.
In 2022, Michigan won again after surging in the second half in Columbus. Quarterback J. J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards delivered long scoring plays that helped Michigan secure an undefeated regular season and another trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.
The 2023 meeting produced another Michigan win, this time with acting head coach Sherrone Moore guiding the Wolverines through a tight finish that preserved an unbeaten run on the way to a national title.
The 2024 matchup also swung Michigan’s way, though with a different tone. Michigan entered unranked against the No. 2 Buckeyes and still came away with a 13-10 upset in Columbus. Both teams struggled to score and both quarterbacks threw two interceptions. Michigan settled the outcome with a late field goal. A postgame confrontation at midfield followed, leading to institutional fines for both programs.
This year’s game brings high stakes again. The No. 1 Buckeyes enter 11-0 behind quarterback Julian Sayin, who has 2,832 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. They pair an efficient offense with the top-ranked defense in the country in yards allowed and points allowed.
Michigan enters 9-2 behind quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has 2,166 yards through the air. Running back Jordan Marshall leads a rushing attack averaging 223.5 yards per game, ranking in the top 10 nationally.
The Michigan Wolverines will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST on FOX.