Josh Pate predicts SEC Championship teams, winner
The path to Atlanta is starting to take shape, and Josh Pate has made his call. On Tuesday’s episode of his College Football Show, the national analyst projected Alabama and Texas A&M to meet in the SEC Championship, with the Crimson Tide lifting the trophy.
Pate cited current standings, betting odds, and team trajectories to support his picks, calling Alabama the safest choice and Texas A&M the most intriguing challenger.
“In the SEC, it’s a jumbled mess,” Pate said. “It’s not a mess because it’s entertaining, it’s just hard to figure out. The SEC is what the Big 12 used to be. Ironically, the Big 12 has become what the SEC used to be.” He noted that 10 teams currently have zero or one conference loss, but as contenders face off this week, clarity will soon come.
“Give me Bama over A&M in the SEC Championship Game. And then we’ll pause and we’ll see what that means for seeding.”
Alabama’s Consistency Keeps It in the Driver’s Seat
Alabama has regained its footing after an early loss to Florida State, winning five straight games behind quarterback Ty Simpson’s efficiency and a defense that remains among the nation’s best. Pate emphasized that Alabama, his preseason SEC title pick, has survived its most challenging games without dropping a conference matchup.
The Crimson Tide’s 27-24 win over Missouri was their latest test, though the ground game again faltered. Alabama ranks No. 103 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 3.89 yards per carry, and will be without Jam Miller, who left that win with a concussion. Still, Simpson’s poise has stabilized an offense averaging 34.8 points per game, while the defense ranks 18th nationally, allowing just 293.2 yards per contest. Alabama’s passing defense is particularly strong, ranking No. 3 in the country.
Pate’s confidence in Alabama stems from its balance and track record of performing late in the season. “They haven’t even lost a conference game and they’ve gotten a lot of the losable games out of the way,” he said. “I’ll ride with them.”
The Crimson Tide will host Tennessee on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, a matchup that could further solidify their postseason outlook.
Texas A&M Emerging as Alabama’s Challenger
If Alabama represents the SEC’s steady hand, Texas A&M is its fast-rising threat. Under head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies have started 6-0 for the first time since 2016, fueled by a defense reminiscent of the program’s “Wrecking Crew” era. Pate called Texas A&M’s rise “a huge feather in the cap” for Elko in his second year, crediting their physical play and efficiency on both sides of the ball.
The Aggies have held three straight SEC opponents to 100 rushing yards or fewer and lead the nation in third-down defense, allowing one or fewer conversions in each of those games. Offensively, quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown for 1,490 yards with 12 touchdowns, while Le’Veon Moss anchors a rushing attack averaging 193.3 yards per game, although he sustained an ankle injury that will keep him out for an extended time.
After a 34-17 win over Florida, Texas A&M now faces a demanding stretch, starting with a road trip to Arkansas on Saturday. The Aggies rank 15th nationally in red-zone scoring and 20th in total defense, while Arkansas has allowed opponents to score on 92% of red-zone trips. If Texas A&M continues its current pace, Pate’s projection of an Alabama–Texas A&M showdown in Atlanta could quickly become reality.
The Aggies will travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.