Kansas State vs. Iowa State football prediction: What the analytics say
Kansas State and Iowa State are set to open the 2025 college football season, as the Farmageddon rivalry kicks off from the Emerald Isle in Week 0. Let’s check in with the latest predictions for the matchup from an expert football model that simulates games.
Both teams are expected to be contenders in what appears to be a very competitive Big 12 Championship picture later on, so a win in this first matchup will be critical.
Kansas State returns the core of a promising offense featuring quarterback Avery Johnson and tailback Dylan Edwards, while linebacker Austin Romaine leads a talented defensive front seven group.
Iowa State also brings back its signal caller in Rocco Becht, but the offense could take a step back after losing its pair of thousand-yard receivers this offseason.
Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, let’s check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer model.
The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams and picks winners based on a projected scoring margin per game.
Kansas State vs. Iowa State football game prediction
So far, the models are taking a view similar to the bookmakers, and are giving the Wildcats a healthy advantage against the Cyclones on the same field.
Kansas State is favored by a decent margin according to the index, coming out ahead in the majority 62.3 percent of the computer’s updated simulations of the game.
And while Iowa State wasn’t projected to win outright, it did come out ahead of the Wildcats in a strong minority 37.7 percent of the other simulations.
In total, the Wildcats emerged as the outright winner in 12,460 of the index’s calculations, while the Cyclones edged out K-State in the other 7,540 predictions.
How does that translate into an expected margin of victory in the game? Expect a close one.
When taking an average of the 20,000 simulations, Kansas State is projected to be just 4.3 points better than Iowa State on the same field, according to the model’s latest forecast.
If so, that would be enough for the Wildcats to cover the spread against the Cyclones.
That’s because Kansas State is a 3.5 point favorite against Iowa State, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 50.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Kansas State at -162 and for Iowa State +134 to win the game outright.
--
What the bettors say
A slight majority of bettors expect the Wildcats will take care of the Cyclones, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Kansas State is getting 53 percent of the bets to cover the spread in a victory.
The other 47 percent of wagers project Iowa State will either win the game outright in an upset, or keep the game to a field goal or less in a loss.
--
College Football Power Index
The Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
--
How to watch Kansas State vs. Iowa State
When: Sat., Aug. 23
Where: Dublin, Ireland
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
--
--
-
