How you can watch Lee Corso’s final headgear pick on College GameDay
It’s the end of an era in college football, as beloved analyst and broadcaster Lee Corso will make his final appearance on ESPN’s flagship College GameDay program.
The legendary analyst, known for his colorful commentary and iconic headgear picks, will bid farewell after more than three decades on the show.
How to watch Lee Corso's last GameDay
How can you see Corso's farewell appearance? Fans can tune in on Saturday, August 30 at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the ESPN network to watch the historic broadcast live from Ohio Stadium.
Corso, who turned 90 in August, has been a staple of the Saturday morning program since the very beginning, beloved for his humor, insight, and signature catchphrase “Not so fast, my friend!”
His final show will bring several tributes from co-hosts and special guests as they celebrate a remarkable career that helped define college football coverage.
ESPN has already produced an emotional tribute for Corso before his final GameDay appearance, producing a video of luminaries saying their personal thanks and farewell to the legend.
Corso will make his final headgear pick in the same place he made the very first one, when he donned Brutus the Buckeye’s cap to pick Ohio State.
And it’s there that Corso will make his final selection, as the reigning national champion Buckeyes host No. 1 Texas live from the Horseshoe in Columbus, with Corso looking on.
Lee Corso's headgear picks all-time
Corso has made a total of 430 mascot headgear game predictions over his career, according to ESPN’s official numbers.
And he’s well over .500 over that time, heading into his final show with a .665 win percentage in his career, boasting a 286-144 all-time personal record.
Corso has donned the mascot headgear of 69 different college football programs, and the school with the most selections is where he’ll hang it up for good.
Ohio State leads the way with 45 of Corso’s headgear picks, including his first on Oct. 5, 1996, when he correctly picked the Buckeyes to take down Penn State.
Alabama is second among Corso’s favored teams, earning 45 headgear predictions over the years. LSU is third with 25, Florida is fourth with 22, and Oregon fifth with 21 picks.
Corso’s 400th headgear pick came early in the 2023 season, when he accurately projected Colorado would defeat rival Colorado State.
Lee Corso bids farewell to College GameDay
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement when he announced his retirement.
He added: “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Corso has been a beloved fixture of every college football Saturday for decades with his opinions and game predictions, most notably the "headgear pick" he makes before games.
A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.
The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he had scripted many of his appearances on the program.
--