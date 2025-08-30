ESPN's Lee Corso predicts winner of the College Football Playoff
It's his final appearance on College GameDay, but 90-year-old Lee Corso isn't going away without one last suprise pick. On this morning's GameDay set, Corso unveilled a relatively surprising CFP title pick: the LSU Tigers. LSU opens the season ranked No. 9 and gives Corso's pick a little bit of an edge.
With longtime collaborator Kirk Herbstreit by his side, Corso dropped his season-ending predictions ahead of week 1 and delivered a CFP semifinal field of Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU, and Clemson. Corso picked Penn State and LSU to then advance to the title game and the Tigers to win it all. Corso cited LSU as "the nation's No. 1 transfer portal program" and praised "veteran quarterback" Garrett Nussmeier.
LSU Tiger title hopes
Corso's pick was a bit surprising because LSU is generally perceived as the fourth contender for the SEC crown. The preseason SEC media poll concurred in that result, placing the Tigers, just as they sit in the season-opening AP poll, behind Texas, Alabama, and Georgia.
Key to LSU's title hopes will their performance in Week 1 at Clemson. As indicated above, Corso also placed those Tigers as a Final Four squad in his potential CFP semifinals, so he's clearly bullish on that squad as well. If the Week 1 battle ends up as a preview of a CFP semifinal matchup of the teams, it takes on even some extra stature.
LSU does catch a bit of a break in the schedule department after Week 1. Of the three teams considered to have superior SEC chances, the Tigers won't play either Texas or Georgia in the regular season. The visit to Alabama on November 8th then assumes a massive amount of significance if Corso is to be proven prophetic.
As Corso notes, veteran QB Nussmeier does stand to be at the center of the Tigers' chances. A season ago, Nussmeier was one of only six FBS quarterbacks to pass for 4,000 yards. He's the only one who returned to school this fall. With Barrion Brown (from Kentucky) and Nic Anderson (from Oklahoma) added to the stable of receiving talent, LSU's offense will likely be key in whatever run the Tigers make in 2025-- particularly if, as Corso predicts, that run goes all the way to the CFP championship.