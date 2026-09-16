Former LSU Coach Brian Kelly Issues Warning to Lane Kiffin Before Ole Miss Game

The most important game of college football’s Week 3 action could end up coming from the SEC on Saturday night as Lane Kiffin makes his anticipated return to Ole Miss, this time on the LSU sideline in the first top ten matchup of these schools since 1962.

Now, the man who used to stand on LSU’s sideline in these games is offering a friendly warning to his successor as he goes into what will be a very hostile environment.

Former Tigers head coach Brian Kelly issued some subtle yet clear advice ahead of the game, cautioning that teams who play on the road in marquee SEC games face immense, and sometimes insurmountable, pressure and noting that recent history heavily favors the home crowd.

Home Team Often Has the Edge

In recent analysis of the game, Kelly pointed out that the home team has won the last six meetings in this rivalry, often in wire-to-wire, single-possession thrillers.

"When you go on the road in the SEC, the home crowd makes a difference."@CoachBrianKelly is leaning towards Ole Miss beating LSU. #ICF pic.twitter.com/3zYYk68CwU — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 16, 2026

“When you go on the road in the SEC, the home crowd makes it different,” Kelly said, hinting that the hostile atmosphere could prove to be the ultimate equalizer.

The narrative surrounding this game is layered with drama. Kiffin’s offseason departure from Ole Miss to take the LSU head coaching job sparked intense fallout, turning his return to Oxford into one of the most anticipated college football storylines of the year.

While Kiffin attempted to deflect the spotlight, stating the pressure lies on Ole Miss rather than his own team, Kelly’s evaluation underscores the psychological and physical hurdles of playing in such a charged atmosphere.

What happens between LSU and Ole Miss?

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Despite Kelly leaning towards Ole Miss based on historical home-field trends and quarterback continuity, the metrics still favor LSU to break the home-and-home streak.

LSU comes into the game ranked No. 1 in the SEC with 358 passing yards per game through two outings, which could prove a key advantage against an Ole Miss air defense that sits second from the bottom in the conference so far.

Kiffin’s team also paces the SEC in total defense through two weeks, allowing just 142 yards per game, while the Rebels are last in the league in surrendering almost 396 yards as it goes against an LSU attack that is second in the conference in output.

While the home crowd will undoubtedly make it difficult for Kiffin’s squad early on, LSU’s elite pass rush and explosive offense could give them the edge needed to pull off a close victory on the road.