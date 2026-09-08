What the SEC’s Expulsion Threat Against LSU Is Really About

The latest move by the SEC against LSU and Lane Kiffin has raised the temperature higher than just about anyone thought possible. By amending the lawsuit it filed against the school and scheduling a new meeting this week to consider terminating LSU’s membership, the conference has apparently put the unthinkable on the table.

Yet, focusing on only whether the SEC will actually expel one of its founding members misses the larger point. The real significance of the filing is less the likelihood of LSU being thrown out, and rather than the leverage that it creates for the conference and the clear message it sends about who has power in the relationship.

SEC is Applying Pressure on LSU For a Reason

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In its amended complaint, the SEC said that its presidents and chancellors will meet on Sept. 10 to decide whether to terminate LSU under Section 3.1.5 of the conference constitution. That section gives conference brass broad authority, including the power to remove a member with two-third vote, or 11 schools voting to expel.

The language is aggressive by design. It frames LSU’s pursuit of former professional players and Kiffin’s public comments as evidence of a lack of institutional control that conflicts with the SEC’s right to govern itself the way it wants to.

Why All of This Matters

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Even if the conference ultimately decided to vote LSU out, the formal process and court filing raise the cost of continued confrontation. Expulsion is still the nuclear option with serious financial, competitive, and reputational consequences for everyone involved.

Those realities give the SEC’s threat real force and weight, and explain why the leverage may matter more than the final vote itself.

By forcing the issue into an official process and protecting that process in court, the SEC hopes to strengthen its negotiating position, and make clear that the conference, not any single school or coach, is the one that creates reality by enforcing its own rules.

Control Over Eligibility

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At its core, the dispute has always been about more than a few former NFL players. It’s about whether the SEC can enforce its own rules and maintain institutional control over its members.

The complaint repeatedly accentuates that theme, citing Kiffin’s comments and the perceived lack of oversight from LSU’s top administrators.

What Happens Now?

Thursday’s meeting will be closely watched. What is already clear is that the SEC is going all in, treating this as perhaps the defining moment for its authority in an age where confusion reigns about who has power over whom.

Whether or not LSU remains in the league, and it almost certainly will, the episode has already changed the relationship. The conference has shown it is willing to use every available tool to defend its rules and power, and its right to threaten excommunication to members who question them.