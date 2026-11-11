Brian Kelly Makes Bold Prediction for LSU-Texas Week 11 Showdown

A pair of SEC blue blood contenders face off under the lights, each playing in seemingly different directions, and with serious postseason implications for both.

LSU has split its last two games, is coming off an ugly loss to Alabama, and is outside the playoff bubble. Texas is on a three-game win streak, has defeated two ranked SEC opponents, and is the No. 6 team in the bracket.

Looking at the matchup, Brian Kelly sees this going one way, and for one reason.

Brian Kelly projects LSU-Texas matchup

“I think in this game, one can be fixed and the other can’t. And that is, I don’t know if Texas can protect. I don’t think you can fix that over a week,” Kelly said on CBS Sports.

"I don't know if Texas can protect. I don't think you can fix that over a week."@CoachBrianKelly is going with @LSUFootball over the Horns this weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/9fap1Zx4aH — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 10, 2026

“For LSU, it’s situational football. They have to be better in the red zone. They have to be better in fourth down situations. I think you can correct situational football with execution. I don’t know if [the Longhorns] can protect. I’m going with LSU.”

Longhorns have struggled at the line

Winning games and getting better play from Arch Manning has lifted much of the negative attention around Texas at a critical point of the season.

But what happens in the trenches could decide who prevails in Death Valley, and on paper that matchup may not go the Longhorns’ way.

Coming into this weekend, Texas has allowed 27 sacks of Manning. That number accounts for the ninth-most of any team in college football this year.

Moreover, issues with blocking have conspired against their rushing offense. Texas is averaging a meager 128 yards per game on the ground.

That ranks 108th in the country and 14th in the SEC.

LSU can take advantage

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How good Manning plays is directly correlated to how much time he has in the pocket.

When not under pressure, the Longhorns quarterback is good for 70 percent of his pass attempts. When under pressure, that number falls to 53 percent.

What the experts are saying

Right now, the home team has the advantage. But a very narrow one.

LSU is currently projected as being 0.9 points better than Texas on the same field, according to the ESPN Football Power Index prediction model.

Texas is a perfect 4-0 against top 25 ranked teams this season and playing for its playoff life. LSU is just 2-2 and looking to get back in the conversation.

What happens on Saturday night could change the face of the playoff picture.