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College Football Names a Different No. 1 Team in Updated Playoff Rankings

Who moved where as the new College Football Playoff rankings resorted the pecking order at the top of the poll moving deeper into November action.
James Parks|
USA Today Sports | Imagn

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Georgia BulldogsAlabama Crimson TideNotre Dame Fighting IrishMiami (FL) HurricanesTennessee VolunteersTexas LonghornsIndiana Hoosiers

The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings predictably saw some notable changes around the top seeds, including at the No. 1 position, coming off an active Saturday.

Here is your look at the updated selection committee rankings and 12-team playoff bracket as it would appear today, based on the latest deliberation by the playoff pickers entering Week 11.

What the new College Football Playoff field looks like today

College Football Names a Different No. 1 Team in Updated Playoff Rankings
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1. Georgia. As expected, the reigning SEC champs and favorites to repeat jump into the top seed after dismantling a good Ole Miss team on the road by a 42-7 count.

2. Utah. Coming off a critical win over BYU in the Holy War, the Utes are undefeated and the Big 12 favorites, but also have a No. 69 ranked strength of schedule.

3. Alabama. The committee really, really likes the Crimson Tide. And even more so after taking apart LSU on the road. Bama is fifth in strength of record and first in FBS in strength of schedule.

4. UCLA. It looks like the Bruins have a straight line to play for the Big Ten title, staying undefeated by beating Minnesota, even with a backup quarterback.

5. Notre Dame. While the Irish don’t have much of a schedule to lean on overall, it got a serious boost by knocking off top-ranked Miami, moving up 6 places this week.

6. Texas. After a win at ranked Missouri, the Longhorns are gaining considerable steam by moving to 4-0 against ranked teams.

7. Miami. The unanimous No. 1 in the committee room last week, the Hurricanes’ resume took a hit losing at the Irish, but they still have the No. 3 strength of record.

8. Tennessee. Vols fans don’t appreciate that their head-to-head win over Alabama isn’t being discussed by the selectors, but a 34-6 win over Kentucky still helps.

9. Indiana. Eight of the teams the Hoosiers played this season lost last week, throwing a wrench in their previous schedule strength metric, falling five spots despite being idle. They play USC on Saturday in a bid to repair that number.

10. BYU. The Cougars are saved from falling out of the top dozen despite a close loss against Utah. They tumbled just one place in the rankings, and are 30th nationally in strength of schedule.

11. Kentucky. Sure, losing by 4 touchdowns at Tennessee takes some of the shine off the Wildcats, but they still have 2 ranked wins and a top-five strength of schedule.

12. Boise State. Still the class of the Group of Six, the Broncos will get a test against Oregon State and their nation-leading passer and receiver this week.

How the bracket has changed

College Football Names New No. 1 Team in Updated Playoff Rankings
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The automatic qualifiers

Georgia, the projected SEC champion

Utah, the projected Big 12 champion

UCLA, the projected Big Ten champion

Miami, the projected ACC champion

Boise State, the projected Group of Six selection

Teams with first round byes

  1. Georgia
  2. Utah
  3. Alabama
  4. UCLA

Projected first round games

12 Boise State at 5 Notre Dame
Winner plays 4 UCLA

9 Indiana at 8 Tennessee
Winner plays 1 Georgia

11 Kentucky at 6 Texas
Winner plays 3 Alabama

10 BYU at 7 Miami
Winner plays 3 Utah

First teams out: Texas Tech, Wake Forest

College Football Playoff rankings

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

  1. Georgia
  2. Utah
  3. Alabama
  4. UCLA
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas
  7. Miami
  8. Tennessee
  9. Indiana
  10. BYU
  11. Kentucky
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Houston
  15. Iowa
  16. Oregon
  17. South Carolina
  18. USC
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Ohio State
  21. LSU
  22. Missouri
  23. Arizona
  24. Boise State
  25. Oklahoma State
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James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

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