College Football Names a Different No. 1 Team in Updated Playoff Rankings
The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings predictably saw some notable changes around the top seeds, including at the No. 1 position, coming off an active Saturday.
Here is your look at the updated selection committee rankings and 12-team playoff bracket as it would appear today, based on the latest deliberation by the playoff pickers entering Week 11.
What the new College Football Playoff field looks like today
1. Georgia. As expected, the reigning SEC champs and favorites to repeat jump into the top seed after dismantling a good Ole Miss team on the road by a 42-7 count.
2. Utah. Coming off a critical win over BYU in the Holy War, the Utes are undefeated and the Big 12 favorites, but also have a No. 69 ranked strength of schedule.
3. Alabama. The committee really, really likes the Crimson Tide. And even more so after taking apart LSU on the road. Bama is fifth in strength of record and first in FBS in strength of schedule.
4. UCLA. It looks like the Bruins have a straight line to play for the Big Ten title, staying undefeated by beating Minnesota, even with a backup quarterback.
5. Notre Dame. While the Irish don’t have much of a schedule to lean on overall, it got a serious boost by knocking off top-ranked Miami, moving up 6 places this week.
6. Texas. After a win at ranked Missouri, the Longhorns are gaining considerable steam by moving to 4-0 against ranked teams.
7. Miami. The unanimous No. 1 in the committee room last week, the Hurricanes’ resume took a hit losing at the Irish, but they still have the No. 3 strength of record.
8. Tennessee. Vols fans don’t appreciate that their head-to-head win over Alabama isn’t being discussed by the selectors, but a 34-6 win over Kentucky still helps.
9. Indiana. Eight of the teams the Hoosiers played this season lost last week, throwing a wrench in their previous schedule strength metric, falling five spots despite being idle. They play USC on Saturday in a bid to repair that number.
10. BYU. The Cougars are saved from falling out of the top dozen despite a close loss against Utah. They tumbled just one place in the rankings, and are 30th nationally in strength of schedule.
11. Kentucky. Sure, losing by 4 touchdowns at Tennessee takes some of the shine off the Wildcats, but they still have 2 ranked wins and a top-five strength of schedule.
12. Boise State. Still the class of the Group of Six, the Broncos will get a test against Oregon State and their nation-leading passer and receiver this week.
How the bracket has changed
The automatic qualifiers
Georgia, the projected SEC champion
Utah, the projected Big 12 champion
UCLA, the projected Big Ten champion
Miami, the projected ACC champion
Boise State, the projected Group of Six selection
Teams with first round byes
- Georgia
- Utah
- Alabama
- UCLA
Projected first round games
12 Boise State at 5 Notre Dame
Winner plays 4 UCLA
9 Indiana at 8 Tennessee
Winner plays 1 Georgia
11 Kentucky at 6 Texas
Winner plays 3 Alabama
10 BYU at 7 Miami
Winner plays 3 Utah
First teams out: Texas Tech, Wake Forest
College Football Playoff rankings
Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today
- Georgia
- Utah
- Alabama
- UCLA
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Kentucky
- Texas Tech
- Wake Forest
- Houston
- Iowa
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Missouri
- Arizona
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.