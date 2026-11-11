College Football Names a Different No. 1 Team in Updated Playoff Rankings

The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings predictably saw some notable changes around the top seeds, including at the No. 1 position, coming off an active Saturday.

Here is your look at the updated selection committee rankings and 12-team playoff bracket as it would appear today, based on the latest deliberation by the playoff pickers entering Week 11.

What the new College Football Playoff field looks like today

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1. Georgia. As expected, the reigning SEC champs and favorites to repeat jump into the top seed after dismantling a good Ole Miss team on the road by a 42-7 count.

2. Utah. Coming off a critical win over BYU in the Holy War, the Utes are undefeated and the Big 12 favorites, but also have a No. 69 ranked strength of schedule.

3. Alabama. The committee really, really likes the Crimson Tide. And even more so after taking apart LSU on the road. Bama is fifth in strength of record and first in FBS in strength of schedule.

4. UCLA. It looks like the Bruins have a straight line to play for the Big Ten title, staying undefeated by beating Minnesota, even with a backup quarterback.

5. Notre Dame. While the Irish don’t have much of a schedule to lean on overall, it got a serious boost by knocking off top-ranked Miami, moving up 6 places this week.

6. Texas. After a win at ranked Missouri, the Longhorns are gaining considerable steam by moving to 4-0 against ranked teams.

7. Miami. The unanimous No. 1 in the committee room last week, the Hurricanes’ resume took a hit losing at the Irish, but they still have the No. 3 strength of record.

8. Tennessee. Vols fans don’t appreciate that their head-to-head win over Alabama isn’t being discussed by the selectors, but a 34-6 win over Kentucky still helps.

9. Indiana. Eight of the teams the Hoosiers played this season lost last week, throwing a wrench in their previous schedule strength metric, falling five spots despite being idle. They play USC on Saturday in a bid to repair that number.

10. BYU. The Cougars are saved from falling out of the top dozen despite a close loss against Utah. They tumbled just one place in the rankings, and are 30th nationally in strength of schedule.

11. Kentucky. Sure, losing by 4 touchdowns at Tennessee takes some of the shine off the Wildcats, but they still have 2 ranked wins and a top-five strength of schedule.

12. Boise State. Still the class of the Group of Six, the Broncos will get a test against Oregon State and their nation-leading passer and receiver this week.

How the bracket has changed

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The automatic qualifiers

Georgia, the projected SEC champion

Utah, the projected Big 12 champion

UCLA, the projected Big Ten champion

Miami, the projected ACC champion

Boise State, the projected Group of Six selection

Teams with first round byes

Georgia Utah Alabama UCLA

Projected first round games

12 Boise State at 5 Notre Dame

Winner plays 4 UCLA

9 Indiana at 8 Tennessee

Winner plays 1 Georgia

11 Kentucky at 6 Texas

Winner plays 3 Alabama

10 BYU at 7 Miami

Winner plays 3 Utah

First teams out: Texas Tech, Wake Forest

College Football Playoff rankings

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

Georgia Utah Alabama UCLA Notre Dame Texas Miami Tennessee Indiana BYU Kentucky Texas Tech Wake Forest Houston Iowa Oregon South Carolina USC Ole Miss Ohio State LSU Missouri Arizona Boise State Oklahoma State