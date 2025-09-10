Are the Gators dead? Josh Pate reveals LSU vs. Florida prediction
LSU and Florida square off in what last week was supposed to be an SEC opener against two ranked teams, but after the Gators’ stunning upset loss at home to USF a week ago, some are wondering if they have a real chance in this matchup on the road.
National analysts are locking in their prediction for the game, and while some project a Florida bounce-back this week, college football analyst Josh Pate isn’t sold just yet.
“There’s a solid portion of the college football public that thinks ‘Well, Florida got beat last week, so this is where they’ll bounce back. How do you know? How do you know they’re not just dead?” he said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show.
“Did you think Florida State was going to bounce back last year when they got beat by Georgia Tech? Then what happened? They were dead. How do you know Florida’s not dead? I don’t think they are, but I don’t know that. You don’t know that.”
Not exactly the comparison to make Florida fans happy after a strong finish to last season, but after last week’s loss, the fanbase is in a sour enough mood to consider it.
Florida was stumped by USF’s last-minute scoring drive, leading to revamped speculation that head coach Billy Napier’s days are numbered, as Paul Finebaum noted recently that Napier’s time with the Gators is “just about over.”
But he has a chance to change that narrative as Florida heads into Death Valley against No. 3 ranked LSU and pull off an upset for what would be a second-straight year.
First things first: getting past LSU’s vastly-improved defense.
“The depth, versatility and talent profile, and pressure packages, that this LSU defense is going to throw at me if I’m Florida are a different league, respectfully, than what I saw from USF last week,” Pate said.
LSU’s home crowd will play its part, too.
“Oh by the way, I’ve got two jet engines in each ear that’s called LSU at night that I have to deal with. And I haven’t dealt with that so far this year. This whole operation’s been wobbly at home, now I’ve got to take it on the road. That ought to be fun,” he said.
Pate said he had confidence in Gators quarterback DJ Lagway to take over games and for both these lines to be dominant this season.
“And you know what? I’ve seen absolutely nothing so far that says that should be the case,” he said, noting the discrepancy between Florida’s potential and its production.
So, what’s the verdict? Will the Gators bounce back, or fall further into irrelevance?
“I do think we’ll get an inspired effort as we can get out of Florida. I do think that. You couldn’t afford early losses because this is the kind of game you’re not supposed to win.” he said.
“So you’ve got yourself in a position now where you’ve burned up all your equity, burned up all your insurance, your wiggle room, and now you’re trying to win games as more than a touchdown dog on the road in the SEC at night. And you’ve shown no offensive consistency whatsoever. Good luck with that.”
Still, the Gators could keep it close, even if LSU ultimately takes this one.
“I will take you to cover, anything over a touchdown, I will take Florida and the points,” Pate concluded. “But LSU will find a way to win this game, I think.”
