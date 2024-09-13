Missouri Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles Prediction: Who Wins, and Why
This weekend brings us a notable SEC vs. ACC matchup that also serves as one of just two matchups with ranked teams on the same field, as No. 24 Boston College goes on the road against No. 6 Missouri in college football’s Week 3 action on Saturday.
The last time these teams met is something Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz would prefer to forget, as the Eagles won a 7-pointer in overtime that had scores of BC fans storming the field.
But that was a time when Missouri was still looking for its identity, which the program appears to have found coming off an 11-win season that included a victory in the Cotton Bowl game.
Missouri is yet to allow a point in two games this season, but Boston College figures to test that defense a little more, ranking 8th nationally by rushing for 285 yards per game behind a dynamic attack led by dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
What can we expect from the matchup? Here’s what you should watch out for as Missouri and Boston College square off in this Week 3 college football game, with our updated prediction.
Missouri vs. Boston College prediction, preview
1. Battle at the line. Missouri wants to establish the run early on behind Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll to balance this offense, but they’ll run into a challenge against a BC front that ranks No. 7 in FBS in rush defense, allowing just 40.5 yards per game and all of 1.62 yards per carry on average.
The front seven rotation boasts big bodies that can out-physical an opponent, as it did against Florida State, returning Neto Okpala and Donovan Ezeiraku, edge rushers who have combined for 3 sacks and 2 quarterback hurries.
2. Mizzou’s wideouts. Luther Burden and Theo Wease have been listed as probable for Saturday’s game and their return should bode well for Brady Cook, who hasn’t been asked to really take over a game yet as the Tigers’ defense has carried the team so far.
Noel and Carroll have played well in replacing Cody Schrader in the backfield, an important key as Missouri looks to balance its offense out more and employ its star receivers and their speed advantage against a BC defense that can be exploited on the back end.
3. BC’s offensive trio. In addition to Castellanos, the Eagles pose a credible threat to Missouri’s defense in the persons of tailbacks Treshaun Ward and Kye Robichaux. The quarterback has his designed runs, but is also a gifted improviser and has the agility of a tailback with the perimeter speed of a good receiver.
Combined with the QB’s lateral agility, the Eagles can run up the middle pretty well, too, stacking up 263 yards against the Seminoles and can eat chunks of game clock by extending drives. Missouri will have to account for a group of skilled runners who can take off in any direction.
Missouri vs. Boston College odds
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri: -15.5 (-105)
Boston College: +15.5 (-115)
Missouri to win: -670
Boston College to win: +470
Over 53.5 points: -105
Under 53.5 points: -115
Missouri vs. Boston College prediction
BC’s statement win at Florida State helped propel the team into the AP rankings, but given how poorly the Seminoles have looked, that win does remain suspect on a purely objective level.
There’s no doubt around the Eagles’ ability to eat up yards on the ground with its talented backfield and the X-factor that Castellanos’ skill-set brings to the team, combined with what looks like a big, well-coordinated run defense at the line.
But Missouri presents an altogether-different level of talent on both sides of the ball, owns the advantage at the skill positions, and plays overall superior defense.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Missouri wins 34-17
- Covers the spread
- And hits the under
More ... Missouri vs. Boston College score prediction by expert model
Missouri vs. Boston College game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams