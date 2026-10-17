Nick Saban Snubs Alabama While Naming His Top 4 National Championship Favorites

So much for loyalty. Nick Saban took Alabama to the highest of college football heights and he's honored with a statute outside Bryant-Denney Stadium in Tuscaloosa. But Nick Saban the broadcaster? Suffice it to say, he had no room for sentiment as he didn't mention Alabama as a potential national champion.

Saban's Title Contenders

On the Pat McAfee Show, Saban cast sentiment to the wind and went all business as he discussed potential title winners with the host.

"The four teams to me that have been the most complete are Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, and Ohio State." Apparently, Alabama didn't even get the first team out status in his considerations as he subsequently noted, "I like Indiana and we're gonna see what they're made of against Ohio State."

"The four teams to me that have been the most complete are Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, and Ohio State..



I like Indiana and we're gonna see what they're made of against Ohio State" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nrVReFr1Pj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2026

Current Title Chances

Saban's internal radar aligns with the FPI ratings of ESPN, which list his top four contenders as the four teams most likely to win the title. In fact, not only did they agree with Saban's picks, but they ordered them the same as the coach, in ranking likelihood of winning the crown: Georgia (18.4%), Notre Dame (17.9%), Miami (14.1%), and Ohio State (12.5%). But Indiana is actually the No. 6 most likely title winner-- and No. 5 is Alabama.

Between 2008 (his second season there) and 2023, Saban led Alabama to no worse than a No. 11 ranking in any season. He won five national championships and reached the title game three more times. It was likely the most impressive run in college football history at a time when parity absolutely galloped through the sport.

Alabama's Struggles

But since Saban's move to television, it's been a difficult slog for the Tide. Kalen DeBoer lost four games in each of his first two seasons-- meaning not only does he already have more four-plus loss seasons than Saban, but he's tied with Saban in seasons with more than two losses at two such seasons.

The Tide snuck into the College Football Playoff with three losses a year ago, but after winning a first round game, they fell in the quarterfinal to end the season.

With last week's 20-17 loss to Georgia, Alabama saw a slight dent to a promising season-- the Tide still have an 82.4% chance to reach the College Football Playoff and are forecasted by FPI to go 10-2 on the regular season. But, of course, at Alabama progress isn't measured in being good, but in being great. And if the former head coach doesn't have confidence in that greatness, it's not exactly good news.