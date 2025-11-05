Notre Dame vs. Navy football prediction: Where the experts see an edge
Notre Dame returns home in a traditional rivalry game against resurgent Navy as college football kicks off its Week 11 action this weekend.
Despite starting 0-2, the Fighting Irish are in prime position to earn another bid in the College Football Playoff after debuting at No. 10 in the selection committee rankings, while Navy is 7-1 but unranked and coming off its first loss in the competitive American Conference race.
Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, let’s check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer prediction model.
The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams and picks winners based on a projected scoring margin per game.
Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction
As might be expected, the models are siding very strongly with the Golden Domers in this one.
Notre Dame is the massive favorite in the matchup, coming out ahead in 96.5 percent of the computer simulations of the game, while Navy was the presumptive winner in 3.5 percent of sims.
How does that translate to an expected margin of victory in the game?
Notre Dame is projected to be 27.3 points better than Navy on the same field, according to the 20,000 model simulations of the game.
If so, that would be enough to cover the point spread, as the Fighting Irish are 26.5 point favorites against the Midshipmen, according to the lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
How good is the prediction model?
How accurate was the College Football Power Index computer prediction model last Saturday?
Projecting the games a week ago, the Power Index models correctly predicted 74 percent of all games and hit 47.2 percent against the spread.
Predicting a total of 799 college football games a year ago, the Power Index computers were correct for 70.964 percent of their final picks, ranking eighth nationally out of 55 other football models.
Over the last decade, the Football Power Index has proven correct on 75 percent of FBS college football game predictions, including in 73 percent of matchups when it favored a team with at least 70 percent likelihood to win.