Malachi Fields 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Profile, Grades, Rank, Measurements

Notre Dame's big outside wide receiver Malachi Fields is a bit of a throwback in style. As NFL offenses start to return to heavier personnel packages to answer defenses living in nickel packages, players like Fields are increasingly more valuable.

Malachi Fields entered college football as a three star prospect out of the state of Virginia and originally played for the University of Virginia. Fields has played five years of college football but took a medical redshirt his sophomore season after breaking his foot.

Fields transferred to Notre Dame for his final season seeking a step up in competition.

As a receiver, Fields is a big bodied outside receiver. He can climb to ladder to make back shoulder catches and displays elite deep ball tracking skills. He is a downfield receiver and had a 16.4 average depth of target in his final season.

He is a big wide receiver and plays that way. He will out muscle or box out smaller defenders. He shows very good body control when the ball is in the air and will adjust to the location of the pass.

Go up and get it Malachi Fields! 👀

Fields is a classic big outside WR. The big, physical boundary receivers still have a place, especially as heavy personnel groupings are increasing in use across the NFL. pic.twitter.com/oGMogyDlKg — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 19, 2026

Notre Dame chose to run the ball in 2025 with top prospect running back Jeremiyah Love in the offense and therefore there were less targets for the wide receiver corps to go around. Fields still finished the year with 630 yards, five touchdowns and an average of 17.5 yards per reception.

Fields is not a burner but possesses adequate speed to pair with his style of play. He is not easy to bring down after the catch and will fight defenders for an extra yard falling forward. He is a good blocker and displays he ability to move corner backs to a new zip code.

Fields will thrive on a team with a dominant slot based wide receiver where he can take advantage of being left one on one on the boundary. His style will play very well in the redzone and third down scenarios and should see an early role utilizing his skillset.

Measurables

Name: Malachi Fields

Malachi Fields Height/weight/class: 6'4 220lbs, wide receiver, redshirt Senior

6'4 220lbs, wide receiver, redshirt Senior Awards: 2025 Senior Bowl top performer, 2024 Third-Team All-ACC, 2023 Honorable mention All-ACC

What Malachi Fields does well

Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adjusts to the ball in the air and will out muscle defensive backs for the ball

Excellent run blocker and can be a true added blocking weapon on the outside

Displays consistent catching technique and will snatch the ball out of the air

Where Malachi Fields can improve

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; grabs a pass during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Needs to improve his releases, his speed will not make up for a slow release

Sharpen the few routes his play style and alignment will be asked to run

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #8 wide receiver

Expected draft round: Third

Summary

Malachi Fields can be the missing piece for an offense. For teams that have a slot focused number one wide receiver, Fields can be the perfect pair. He could function as a number one based on matchups but likely will be best suited as a very good number two.

Fields play style is reminiscent of Mike Williams making big plays down field and mastering 50/50 balls. Fields will be a productive receiver as long as an offensive coordinator leans into his skillset. A dominant week at the senior bowl for Fields opened a lot of eyes around the NFL .