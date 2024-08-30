College Football HQ

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M prediction, Week 1 college football picks, odds, lines

Expert prediction for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M by the computer analytic model that picks college football games.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Texas A&M Aggies football predictions, picks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Texas A&M Aggies football predictions, picks
In this story:

The marquee matchup of opening weekend finds The 12th Man playing host as Notre Dame and Texas A&M square off in college football's Week 1 action on Saturday night.

Mike Elko steps into the cauldron as Aggies head coach with a mandate to right the ship after the failed, and expensive, Jimbo Fisher experiment, armed with what is arguably the best overall defensive line in college football in tandem with some highly-promising offensive skill.

Fresh off losing its quarterback, top rusher, and two key blockers (and a third to injury), Notre Dame sends in dual-threat transfer signal caller Riley Leonard and ex-Clemson wideout Beaux Collins who can help stretch the field for this Irish offense.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions

In a somewhat surprising result, the computers are siding with Notre Dame to win the game in a majority 58.7 percent of the 20,000 simulations it uses to pick winners.

Texas A&M is close behind, though, projected to defend home turf in the remaining 41.3 percent of the computer's simulations.

But the Aggies remain a slight 3 point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 46.5 points for the game.

The index expects a close game, predicting that Notre Dame is just 5.4 points better than Texas A&M on any field right now.

The models forecast that Texas A&M will win just 7.6 games this season and have a mere 3.0 percent chance to win the SEC championship.

Notre Dame is expected to win 10 games by the computer's calculations, with a 59 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and a 4.7 percent shot to win it all.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M game time, schedule

When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (46 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

Published
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

