Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M prediction, Week 1 college football picks, odds, lines
The marquee matchup of opening weekend finds The 12th Man playing host as Notre Dame and Texas A&M square off in college football's Week 1 action on Saturday night.
Mike Elko steps into the cauldron as Aggies head coach with a mandate to right the ship after the failed, and expensive, Jimbo Fisher experiment, armed with what is arguably the best overall defensive line in college football in tandem with some highly-promising offensive skill.
Fresh off losing its quarterback, top rusher, and two key blockers (and a third to injury), Notre Dame sends in dual-threat transfer signal caller Riley Leonard and ex-Clemson wideout Beaux Collins who can help stretch the field for this Irish offense.
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions
In a somewhat surprising result, the computers are siding with Notre Dame to win the game in a majority 58.7 percent of the 20,000 simulations it uses to pick winners.
Texas A&M is close behind, though, projected to defend home turf in the remaining 41.3 percent of the computer's simulations.
But the Aggies remain a slight 3 point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 46.5 points for the game.
The index expects a close game, predicting that Notre Dame is just 5.4 points better than Texas A&M on any field right now.
The models forecast that Texas A&M will win just 7.6 games this season and have a mere 3.0 percent chance to win the SEC championship.
Notre Dame is expected to win 10 games by the computer's calculations, with a 59 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and a 4.7 percent shot to win it all.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M game time, schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
College football rankings
- Georgia (46 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams