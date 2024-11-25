Notre Dame vs. USC football picks: What the oddsmakers say
The greatest intersectional rivalry in sports kicks off from the Coliseum, as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday. How are the oddsmakers predicting the game?
Notre Dame improved to 10-1 after handing undefeated Army its first loss, and an ugly one at that, further cementing the Irish position in the College Football Playoff bracket.
USC just got to bowl eligibility last week after taking down rival UCLA at the Rose Bowl, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is averaging just under 30 points per game this season.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Trojans host the Fighting Irish this weekend?
Let’s check in with the latest predictions for USC vs. Notre Dame in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Notre Dame vs. USC picks, odds
Notre Dame is a 7.5 point favorite against USC, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 51.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -260 and for USc at +210 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -7.5 (-100)
USC: +7.5 (-122)
Over 51.5 points: -110
Under 51.5 points: -110
Notre Dame vs. USC trends
Notre Dame is 8-2-1 against the spread (80%) overall this season ...
USC is 7-4 (63.6%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Notre Dame is 4-0 against the spread on the road this year ...
USC is 5-0 ATS at home ...
ND is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
USC is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games ...
Irish are 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 road games ...
Southern Cal is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 home games ...
Notre Dame is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 road games against USC ...
The total went over in 14 of USC’s last 18 games at home ...
And it went over in 10 of Notre Dame’s last 14 road games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A big majority of bettors expect the Fighting Irish will cover the spread against the Trojans, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Notre Dame is getting 74 percent of bets to win the game and cover the line.
The other 26 percent of wagers project USC will either win outright in an upset, or keep the final margin to a touchdown or under in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow win for the Irish over the Trojans.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat USC by a projected score of 30 to 22.
Our early pick: Notre Dame -7.5 ... This offense is playing its best football right now and should get the better of a Southern Cal defense that is still vulnerable against faster skill targets.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. USC
When: Sat., Nov. 30
Where: Los Angeles, Calif.
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT
TV: CBS network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
