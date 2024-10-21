Ohio State vs. Nebraska football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Big Ten football returns to the gridiron this weekend with teams looking to rebound from conference losses as No. 4 Ohio State welcomes Nebraska on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Ohio State comes back from its open week after dropping a 1-point decision at Oregon, sitting at 2-1 in conference play and with less margin for error now in the playoff race and still with a road trip to Penn State coming up.
Nebraska fell to 2-2 in Big Ten games after an ugly 56-7 loss at Indiana in which the offense suffered 5 turnovers and currently averages just 25 points per game.
What do the wiseguys expect from this Big Ten matchup?
Let’s check in with what the oddsmakers are predicting for Ohio State vs. Nebraska in this Week 9 college football game.
Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks, odds
As expected, the oddsmakers favor the Buckeyes over the Cornhuskers by a significant margin.
Ohio State is a 25.5 point favorite against Nebraska, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -3500 and for Nebraska at +1500 to win outright.
Ohio State: -25.5 (-110)
Nebraska: +25.5 (-110)
Over 48.5 points: -105
Under 48.5 points: -115
Ohio State vs. Nebraska trends
Ohio State is 3-3 against the spread (50%) so far this season ...
Nebraska is 4-2-1 (66.7%) ATS in 2024 ...
Ohio State is 7-2 against the spread in its last 9 home games ...
The total has gone under in 6 of Nebraska’s last 8 games ...
The total went under in 4 of Ohio State’s last 5 games against Nebraska ...
Nebraska is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games against Ohio State ...
Ohio State has won 17 of its last 20 games against a Big Ten opponent ...
Nebraska has lost 8 of its last 12 road games straight-up ...
The total went under in 4 of Ohio State’s last 5 games against Nebraska ...
The Cornhuskers have lost 12 of their last 16 road games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Buckeyes will take care of the Cornhuskers, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Ohio State is getting 64 percent of bets to win the game and cover the big spread in the process.
Nebraska gets the other 36 percent of wagers to either win in an upset or keep the game within the generous line.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable victory for the Buckeyes.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Nebraska by a projected score of 37 to 12.
Our early pick: Ohio State -25.5 ... If the Hoosiers’ skill players were able to get around this Nebraska defense that easily, imagine what the Buckeyes’ all-world athletes will be able to do.
How to watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State
When: Sat., Oct. 26
Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
