Ohio State vs. Penn State football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Big Ten rivals meet in a battle of top-four ranked teams to decide third place in the conference as No. 4 Ohio State pays a visit to No. 3 Penn State in college football’s Week 10 action. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s premier oddsmaker.
Ohio State is one point away from being undefeated after the loss at Oregon and needed some late-game heroics to get past Nebraska at home last weekend.
Penn State moved to 7-0 with a win at Wisconsin but lost starting quarterback Drew Allar to an injury in the process, and he’s status is unknown for this matchup.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions meet in this Big Ten clash?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Ohio State vs. Penn State in this Week 10 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ohio State vs. Penn State picks, odds
Ohio State is a 3.5 point favorite against Penn State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel set the total at 46.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -170 and for Penn State at +140 to win outright.
Ohio State: -3.5 (-118)
Penn State: +3.5 (-104)
Over 46.5 points: -114
Under 46.5 points: -106
Ohio State vs. Penn State trends
Ohio State is 3-4 against the spread (42.9%) so far this season ...
Penn State is also 3-4 (42.9%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Ohio State is 3-6 against the spread in its last 9 overall games ...
Penn State is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games playing as the underdog ...
The total went under in 13 of Ohio State’s last 20 games ...
Penn State is 6-1-1 against the spread in its last 8 games in November ...
Ohio State is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games against Penn State ...
The total went under in 6 of Penn State’s last 10 games against Ohio State ...
Ohio State is 10.3 points better than its opponents on average over the last 3 games ...
Penn State is 11.3 points better than its opponents on average in its last 3 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bets are going with the Nittany Lions at home against the Buckeyes, according to the spread consensus picks.
Penn State is getting 62 percent of bettors to either win the game outright in an upset, or keep the score to a field goal or less in a loss.
The other 38 percent of wagers project Ohio State will win the game and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Buckeyes.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Penn State by a projected score of 25 to 22.
Our early pick: Penn State +3.5 ... Ohio State’s offensive line looks very vulnerable after losing its superb left tackle, and the unit could struggle against Penn State’s talented front seven, which would prevent the Buckeyes from building the rhythm they need to exploit their skill weapons.
How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State
When: Sat., Nov. 2
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
