Ohio State vs. Texas Football Prediction and Game Preview

A rematch for the ages is set on the Forty Acres with Ohio State and Texas facing off in a repeat of last season’s opener with the No. 1 spot in the national rankings on the line.

A year ago, it was top-ranked Texas that lost its place atop the poll after a loss to the Buckeyes, who assumed that place among AP voters, and now the Longhorns are in position to strike back and return the favor with their own bid for the No. 1 ranking.

Why Ohio State Will Win

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College football’s No. 1 team arrives with some recent proven success against Texas, winning last year’s matchup by a 14-7 count and before that in the College Football Playoff semifinal round, and returns an offense that is still led by elite skill players like wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who can create explosive plays against any secondary.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin looked sharp in a dominant Week 1 performance, and the offense showed balance with a solid rushing effort that averaged almost 7 yards per touch behind one of the nation’s most cohesive blocking units.

Defensively, this group loses a lot of last season’s most important talent, but coordinator Matt Patricia still has the tools to create a pass rush and coverage alignment that can disrupt Arch Manning without excessive blitzing.

Even on the road, the Buckeyes’ overall talent, experience in big games, and ability to force critical stops position them to grind out another narrow victory in what projects as a potentially low-scoring, physical matchup.

Why Texas Will Win

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns play host in a raucous home-field environment with added motivation given recent losses to Ohio State and all that negative focus around Manning after his lackluster debut as the team’s starter.

But Manning enters with a year of experience, demonstrable improvement and efficiency, and an improved supporting cast that includes dynamic receivers Ryan Wingo and transfer Cam Coleman, plus a strengthened backfield, but a new-look offensive line will be tested against a solid OSU front rush.

Texas’ defensive front seven alignment has been reloaded to better contain Ohio State’s ground game, while the offense aims to solve prior red zone and explosive play issues.

Steve Sarkisian’s group looked explosive in a 59-7 win last week, and the portal additions provide the depth needed to match the Buckeyes’ athleticism. In a rock fight decided by field position and turnovers, the Longhorns’ home energy and schematic adjustments could finally tip the scales in a close finish.

Ohio State vs. Texas: Who Does Win?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This top-five showdown is expected to be another tight, physical battle rather than any blowout either way. Both teams bring elite talent and coaching, but the Longhorns’ home field edge and recent roster upgrades give them a slight advantage in Austin.

Ohio State’s rushers will apply pressure on Manning and Texas’ blockers early on, but the Buckeyes could struggle to mount a consistent rushing threat against this front, and the Longhorns have more outlets to attack the deeper portion of the field.

Line: Texas -1.5, 49.5

College Football HQ picks…

Texas wins 24-21

Covers the spread

And hits the under

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks