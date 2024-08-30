Oklahoma Sooners vs. Temple Owls prediction: Who wins, and why
College football's historic 2024 season gets underway as the Oklahoma Sooners prepare for their first outing as members of the SEC in this opening matchup against the Temple Owls on Friday.
Oklahoma had its first 10-win season under head coach Brent Venables last year but was unable to qualify for the Big 12 title thanks to some tiebreakers that went the wrong way, but now come into Venables' third year as the No. 16 ranked team in the nation and in the mix for the playoff.
It's been a while since the Sooners and Owls met on the gridiron: Temple owns the most recent result, a 14-7 victory from back in 1942, while OU took the 1940 meeting in a 9-6 decision.
What can we expect from this 21st century matchup? Here's what you should watch for as Oklahoma and Temple meet this week with our updated game prediction.
Oklahoma vs. Temple preview, prediction
How to watch
When: Fri., Aug. 30
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Oklahoma vs. Temple game odds
Oklahoma -42.5 (-110)
Temple: +42.5 (-110)
Over 57.5 points (-106)
Under 57.5 points (-114)
FPI picks: OU 98.7% | TEM 1.3%
What to watch for
1. Temple takeaways. Or the lack of them. A year ago, the Owls took the ball from its opponents just five total times on a defense that ranked bottom 10 nationally and surrendered 6.3 yards per play on average. Transfer pickups make Temple's linebacker group a little more promising in stretches against the Sooners' ground game, but not to the point of it being a credible threat.
2. OU's protection. Going against that Owls front should be an easy-enough early test for the Sooners' new-look offensive line, a unit that has to replace all five starters from last season. The line needs to gain as much confidence as it can now before going up against a murderer's row of SEC opposition that will test it all year.
3. Sooners play callers. Oklahoma is replacing both its coordinators after they left the program following last season, and Venables recruited former Stoops and Sweeney staffers to build his staff out from. Zac Alley steps in as defensive coordinator and former North Texas coach Seth Littrell will handle the offense after Jeff Lebby left to coach Mississippi State.
Oklahoma vs. Temple prediction
Temple might have made this kind of interesting early a year ago, but the loss of its quarterback, top rushing threat, and best two wide receivers, combined with the Owls' general defensive weakness will conspire against any first quarter momentum they want to build.
Oklahoma will run the ball hard to start out behind Gavin Sawchuk and wear down the Owls' will before allowing Jackson Arnold to open things up with a rotation of highly-promising receiving skill.
College Football HQ picks...
- Oklahoma wins 51-7
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams