Ole Miss vs. Arkansas football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football returns to action this weekend as Arkansas plays host to No. 19 Ole Miss. Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the game from the nation’s premier oddsmakers.
Ole Miss improved to 2-2 in SEC play after getting past Oklahoma at home and is 6 combined points away from being undefeated and hopes to avoid falling under .500 in conference again.
Arkansas is 3-2 in SEC games after piling up over 600 total yards in a thrashing of Mississippi State and owns a victory over top-10 ranked Tennessee.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Rebels and Razorbacks meet in this SEC clash?
Let’s take a look at the oddsmakers’ early prediction for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in this Week 10 college football game.
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, odds
Ole Miss is a 6.5 point favorite against Arkansas, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 53.5 points for the game.
And it sets the moneyline odds for Ole Miss for -230 and for Arkansas at +188 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -6.5 (-115)
Arkansas: +6.5 (-105)
Over 53.5 points: -110
Under 53.5 points: -110
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas trends
Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread (62.5%) overall this season ...
Arkansas is 6-2 (75%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Ole Miss is 5-2 against the spread as 6.5 point favorites or better ...
Arkansas is 2-0 ATS as a 6.5 point or greater underdog ...
Ole Miss is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5 road games against Arkansas ...
Arkansas is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games at home ...
The total went under in 7 of the Rebels’ last 8 road games ...
Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 games at home against Ole Miss ...
Ole Miss is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games against Arkansas ...
Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread as an underdog this season ...
Ole Miss is 1-3 against the spread in SEC games in ‘24 ...
The Razorbacks are 4-1 ATS in games against SEC opponents ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors expect the Razorbacks to give the Rebels a game, according to the early spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Arkansas is getting 56 percent of bets to either win the game outright in an upset, or to keep the score under a touchdown in a loss.
The other 44 percent of wagers project Ole Miss will win the game and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a close win for the Rebels over the Razorbacks.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat Arkansas by a projected score of 30 to 24.
Our early pick: Ole Miss -6.5 ... A tough pick with such a narrow line, as the Hogs are solid ATS at the moment and playing close games, but the Rebels are tops nationally in scoring defense and have the SEC’s most efficient passer.
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
When: Sat., Nov. 2
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
