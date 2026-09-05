Ole Miss vs. Louisville Prediction: Who Wins Key SEC-ACC Matchup?

College football kicks off its Sunday action in Week 1 with a marquee SEC vs. ACC matchup featuring two teams with very real playoff ambitions.

Ole Miss owns a No. 9 ranking and despite losing head coach Lane Kiffin, still has plenty of continuity from that team to make another postseason run, while No. 24 Louisville will lean on its run game and new transfers to position itself as an ACC insurgent team.

Why Louisville Will Win

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville’s path starts with Jeff Brohm’s bigger-game experience and building this offense out through its rushing capacity. Brohm has history upsetting ranked opponents during his tenure, and the Cardinals have used the transfer portal extensively to retool.

Running back Isaac Brown provides a proven ground threat that can control the tempo and credibly test the Rebels’ front seven alignment. He led the FBS with 8.8 yards per carry and almost a quarter of his attempts went for 10-plus yards. No other back has averaged more yards per touch the last two years and he’s third in yards after contact.

If the offensive line holds against a strong Ole Miss rush and the Cardinals’ defense can force a potent Rebel offense into some early mistakes and throw off their momentum, then they can keep the game within striking distance.

Why Ole Miss Will Win

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding’s team has the clear talent advantage and better continuity at the important skill positions, with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss returning after a standout season, and running back Kewan Lacy gives the Rebels a dual-threat ground attack after breaking school records rushing a year ago.

Ole Miss’ depth and overall roster construction this offseason, bolstered by strong portal additions, should allow it to more directly dictate the pace of the game, while its defense should have ample opportunities to attack the edges and disrupt new Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who hasn’t faced a rush of this caliber in his career.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Prediction: Who Wins?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Line: Ole Miss -6.5, 54.5

Neutral site games often favor the more prepared or less pressured side, and Brohm’s staff has had months to scheme against a Rebels attack that replaces some key pieces around their star quarterback and lead rusher.

But those two returning pieces are the most important in Ole Miss’ offensive puzzle, and their proven output gives them the tools to pull away in the second half.

Chambliss and Lacy will create consistent explosive opportunities, while the Cardinals keep it relatively close through three quarters behind its run game.

College Football HQ picks…

Ole Miss wins 34-24

Covers the spread

And hits the over

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks