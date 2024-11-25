Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Oddsmakers reveal their latest prediction for what to expect in the 2024 Egg Bowl as Ole Miss plays host to Mississippi State on Black Friday.
Ole Miss appears to have played itself out of College Football Playoff consideration after a surprising touchdown loss at Florida last weekend, falling to 8-3 and 4-3 in SEC play.
Mississippi State would prefer to forget this entire season, coming in at 0-7 in conference games and ranking 122nd out of 134 FBS teams in scoring defense, allowing 5 touchdowns per game.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Rebels take on the Bulldogs this week?
Let’s check in with the latest prediction for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State in the 2024 Egg Bowl game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State, 2024 Egg Bowl picks, odds
Ole Miss is a 26.5 point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook this week.
The book lists the total at 61.5 points for the game.
And set the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -3000 and for Mississippi State at +1200 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -26.5 (-110)
Mississippi State: +26.5 (-110)
Over 61.5 points: -105
Under 61.5 points: -115
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State trends
Ole Miss is 7-4 (63.6%) against the spread so far this season ...
Mississippi State is 6-5 (54.6%) ATS in 2024 ...
Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread at home ...
Mississippi State is 3-1 ATS on the road ...
Ole Miss is 8-4 against the spread in its last 12 games ...
MSU is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games ...
Ole Miss is 1-4-1 against the spread in its last 6 against Mississippi State
The Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games against the Rebels ...
The total went under in 9 of Ole Miss’ last 10 games ...
MSU is 0-5 straight-up in its last 5 road games ...
The total went under in Ole Miss’ last 5 home games ...
The total went under in 11 of Mississippi State’s last 15 road games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Bulldogs to keep things closer against the Rebels, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Mississippi State is getting 67 percent of bets to either win the game outright, or more likely, to keep the final margin under 27 points in a loss.
The other 33 percent of wagers project Ole Miss will win the game and cover the generous point spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Rebels against the Bulldogs.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat Mississippi State by a projected score of 44 to 17.
Our early pick: Ole Miss -26.5 ... The Rebels are in a bad mood and playing at home looking to put on a show in one last-ditch effort to impress the selection committee, just in case, and they have the firepower to put up some points here.
How to watch the 2024 Egg Bowl game
When: Fri., Nov. 29
Where: Oxford, Miss.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
