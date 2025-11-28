SI

Lane Kiffin Claims Mississippi State Fans Stole Star QB's Jersey From Locker Room

The Ole Miss coach detailed multiple alleged break-ins, including the 3 a.m. theft of Trindad Chambliss’s jersey.

Lane Kiffin claims that Mississippi State fans broke into Ole Miss’s locker room multiple times to steal items, including quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’s jersey.
All eyes are on Starkville, Miss. this morning, as the Egg Bowl is set to kick off at noon, with Lane Kiffin’s future looming over the game. There are few more intense rivalry games out there to serve as the backdrop to Kiffin’s decision whether to stay at Ole Miss and coach in the College Football Playoff or head to Florida or LSU, and Mississippi State fans are relishing the opportunity to try and ruin his potential exit.

The constant clangs of cowbells threatened to drown out Kiffin as he gave an interview to Marty Smith during SEC This Morning ahead of kickoff, with other fans chanting about Florida and LSU. Unsurprisingly, Kiffin would not give any real intel about his decision, but he did share an anecdote that proves just how ridiculous this rivalry game can be.

“Shoot, at 10 o’clock last night—luckily, our great Ken Crane, our equipment manager, hid secret cameras in the locker room so we could watch Mississippi State break into our locker room and start stealing things,” Kiffin told Smith. “We reported to Mississippi State, they said they’d put security, and how about this? At 3 o’clock in the morning they break in again and take Trinidad [Chambliss]’s jersey. So I guess you expect nothing less from these people.

Mississippi State hasn’t confirmed the pilfering, but based on Kiffin’s information, they don’t sound overly concerned about it. Perhaps we’ll find out more if Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’s jersey doesn’t look quite right when he runs out onto the field.

Friday’s Egg Bowl kicks off at noon ET on ABC.

