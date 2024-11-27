Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State football prediction: What the analytics say
Black Friday brings us one of college football’s most passionate rivalry games as Ole Miss welcomes Mississippi State in the 2024 Egg Bowl. Here’s the latest prediction for the matchup from an expert analytical football model that simulates games.
Ole Miss may have played itself out of College Football Playoff contention after a surprising loss at Florida last weekend, but there’s still some sliver of hope in the event of some late-season chaos around the country.
Mississippi State sits squarely in the SEC basement, 0-7 in conference play and with just 2 wins overall in a season first-year coach Jeff Lebby would like to forget.
Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, let’s check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer prediction model.
The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams and picks winners based on a projected scoring margin per game.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State predictions
As expected, the models are siding strongly with the Rebels over the Bulldogs.
Ole Miss is the big favorite at home, coming out ahead in the overwhelming 94.8 percent of the computer’s simulations of the game.
That leaves Mississippi State as the expected winner in the remaining 5.2 percent of sims.
In total, the Rebels come out on top in 18,960 of the index’s calculations of the game, while the Bulldogs edge out Ole Miss in the other 1,040 predictions.
How does that translate into an expected margin of victory in the game?
Ole Miss is projected to be 25.4 points better than Mississippi State on the same field in both teams’ current composition, according to the model’s latest forecast.
If so, that wouldn’t be enough for the Rebels to cover the big line against the Bulldogs.
That’s because Ole Miss is a 26.5 point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 61.5 points for the game (Over -110, Under -110).
And it lists the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -4000 and for Mississippi State at +1400 to win outright.
What the bettors say
A plurality of bettors expect the Bulldogs to keep things closer against the Rebels, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Mississippi State is getting 67 percent of bets to either win the game outright, or more likely, to keep the final margin under 27 points in a loss.
The other 33 percent of wagers project Ole Miss will win the game and cover the generous point spread.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State future projections
Ole Miss plunged in the College Football Playoff projections after the Florida loss, with a mere 6.7 percent chance to qualify for the 12-team format, according to the FPI’s metrics.
That’s good enough to rank sixth among SEC teams in that category, behind South Carolina (20.1%), Alabama (29.6%), Tennessee (78.8%), Georgia (94.5%), and Texas (97%).
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Projected Big Ten champion
No. 2 Texas
Projected SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Projected ACC champion
No. 4 Boise State
Projected Mountain West champion
First-Round Games
No. 12 Arizona State at
No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 4 Boise State
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Georgia
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
No. 11 Indiana at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Miami
No. 10 SMU at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Texas
First team out: Clemson
Second team out: Alabama
How to watch the 2024 Egg Bowl game
When: Fri., Nov. 29
Where: Oxford, Miss.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams