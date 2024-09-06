Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos Prediction: Who Wins, and Why?
Coming off a closer-than-expected win in the opener, the No. 7 Oregon Ducks head into this weekend facing a big test against the Boise State Broncos, a team that comes in on a short list of Group of Five playoff contenders, in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
Oregon played close against Idaho at home last week despite quarterback Dillon Gabriel throwing two touchdowns and passing for 380 yards in his debut for the school. It was a three-point game in the fourth quarter before Gabriel connected with Tez Johnson to cap off a 75-yard drive.
Idaho ran for just 49 yards and averaged 2.5 yards per carry, a great early showing for a Ducks run stop that will go against Ashton Jeanty, not only the engine behind Boise State's offensive output, but one of college football's very best players at the running back position.
Jeanty led the way as the Broncos stacked up 56 points on Georgia Southern, but the defense could be suspect, allowing the Eagles to put up 45 points of their own and run for four touchdowns.
What can we make of this matchup? Here's what you should watch for as Oregon and Boise State meet in this marquee early season college football game in Week 2.
Oregon vs. Boise State prediction, preview
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 7 p.m. Pacific
TV: Peacock
Oregon vs. Boise State game odds
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon: -20.5 (-110)
Boise State: +20.5 (-110)
Ducks to win: -1450
Broncos to win: +810
Over 60.5 points: -106
Under 60.5 points: -114
What to watch for
1. Jeanty vs. Ducks run stop. Boise State's star tailback ran for 267 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground in last week's opener, both school records, and has earned high praise from Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who called Jeanty an NFL-caliber player.
Oregon's run defense projects to be strong again this season, but the unit is introducing new faces along the defensive front who are still finding their way in Lanning's alignment. Boise State returns key experience on its offensive line and will have to open lanes early to keep this competitive.
2. Oregon's protection. One of the strongest offensive lines in college football on paper, the Ducks' front was responsible for five of the team's eight penalties in last week's opener. It also allowed three sacks against Gabriel and led the way for a ground game that had just 137 total yards.
3. Test the Broncos deep. Oregon projects to have the best receiving corps in college football this season with Evan Stewart, Traeshon Holden, Gary Bryant (who Lanning is optimistic will play this week), and tight end Terrance Ferguson at Gabriel's disposal, and they should find some angles against the Broncos' back seven alignment.
Boise State returns plenty of experience on that side of the ball, but it placed seventh in the Mountain West in pass defensive efficiency last season and a week ago allowed Georgia Southern to find 322 yards in the air. Gabriel and the Ducks' targets shouldn't want for passing lanes against this unit.
Oregon vs. Boise State prediction
Jeanty will test the Ducks on the ground early in the game, and his brand of physicality will enable him to bounce out of would-be tackles and frustrate this defense from the jump.
But the Broncos' offense can't run solely through its running game. Not with the bodies that Oregon will be able to stack against him over time, nor with the pass coverage the Ducks will present.
Oregon will want to make a statement that it can match the Broncos on the ground, which will only help open things up for Gabriel and Co. against a very susceptible pass coverage.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Oregon wins 41-20
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams