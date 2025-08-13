Must-watch revenge games on the 2025 college football schedule
Among the few dozen games on the 2025 schedule that will help define college football’s national championship race, many will be rematches from last season.
Rivalry games get renewed, conference championship contenders will meet in the regular season, and several marquee non-conference matchups will go a long way in determining what teams get into the playoff and have a path to lift the trophy.
Here’s your look at the most important rematches on the 2025 college football schedule.
Non-conference rematches
Texas at Ohio State: Arguably none are bigger than this rematch of the CFP semifinal game, but this time around the Horseshoe plays host to a Longhorns team that returns more firepower on both sides of the ball against the reigning national champion.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame: The Golden Domers took down the Aggies on the road to start last season, and now the SEC challenger gets a shot at revenge under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus.
Florida at Miami: Cam Ward and the Hurricanes easily won this rivalry matchup a year ago, and while Miami brings on Carson Beck to take over at quarterback, this time around the Gators boast more continuity on offense.
Clemson at South Carolina: A statement win by the Gamecocks last year wasn’t enough to make the College Football Playoff, but this year they get home-field advantage against a Clemson team that is the favorite to repeat as ACC champs and make the field.
--
SEC rematches in 2025
Texas at Georgia: Steve Sarkisian went 0-2 against the Bulldogs a year ago, once in Austin and again in the SEC Championship Game, and while the Longhorns play this one between the hedges, they may have the overall advantage in terms of returning talent.
Alabama at Georgia: One of those three tough road games Georgia played a year ago, in which it went 1-2, but this time the Crimson Tide come to Athens with a brand new, inexperienced quarterback going against another aggressive Bulldog pass rush.
Tennessee at Alabama: Big Orange dropped the Tide on Rocky Top a year ago but this year play the Third Saturday in October on the road and without last year’s starting quarterback or their top defensive player, and lose several offensive contributors.
Georgia at Tennessee: The Bulldogs own eight straight against the Vols in this rivalry, all by double digits, and look to extend that streak on the road.
LSU at Alabama: Jalen Milroe made mincemeat of the LSU defense in Death Valley last season, but he won’t be around to lead the Tide’s offense this time around. Garrett Nussmeier will be, but the Tigers’ quarterback will face a stiff test against Alabama’s pass rush.
Texas A&M at Texas: The resurrected Lone Star Showdown comes back to Austin, pitting what should be a solid Aggie attack led by Marcel Reed behind an experienced line going against a Texas defense that could be the SEC’s finest, if not the nation’s.
--
Big Ten rematches in 2025
Ohio State at Michigan: The Wolverines stunned the Buckeyes despite being 21-point underdogs in The Game last season, and while it didn’t interfere with OSU’s title run (it may have helped it), dropping four straight to your arch-rival is a black splotch on Ryan Day’s reputation in Columbus. He can’t make it five straight this season.
Penn State at Ohio State: The Buckeyes have taken eight straight against the Nittany Lions, but last year’s result didn’t keep PSU from playing for the Big Ten title. Still, it would help James Franklin to change the narrative in this rivalry.
Oregon at Penn State: A rematch of the Big Ten Championship in which the Ducks bested the Lions, this time Happy Valley plays host to Dan Lanning’s new-look roster against a Penn State squad defined by veteran experience.
Michigan at USC: Two college football blue bloods played a close game at the Big House a year ago that went in the Wolverines’ favor, and now the Trojans play host at the Coliseum in a prove-it year for Lincoln Riley, who lost five Big Ten games by a single possession a year ago.
--
ACC rematches in 2025
Clemson at Louisville: The Cardinals upset Clemson in Death Valley in this matchup a year ago, and the Tigers want revenge as they look to prove they’re playoff-worthy again, and they boast an experienced roster, Louisville should be able to move the ball well.
Miami at Florida State: What will the Seminoles be this year? Coming off a 2-10 existential crisis last fall, they need to get dramatically better if Mike Norvell wants his job, but the Hurricanes should be favored in this rivalry game with Beck under center.
Florida State at Clemson: Unranked Clemson upset the No. 4 Seminoles at Memorial Stadium two years ago, and this time the Tigers will look to have the same punishment inflicted on themselves by the underdog Noles.
Louisville at Miami: The Cardinals dropped a 7-point shootout against the Hurricanes in which both quarterbacks combined for 8 touchdowns, and while the quarterbacks may not put up those numbers, Miami has to be on guard against the upset special again here.
--
Big 12 rematches in 2025
Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Farmageddon kicks off Week 0 action in Ireland in a rematch the Cyclones won by 8 points a year ago, but they lose those two thousand-yard receivers while the Wildcats return key offensive personnel.
Arizona State at Iowa State: A rematch of the Big 12 Championship finds two teams once again in the midst of the conference title race, both losing important contributors but returning enough to keep the playoff committee’s attention throughout.
Utah at BYU: Utah dropped the Holy War by a single point last season, but the Utes should play a more aggressive brand of offense after making big changes on that side of the ball, while the Cougars lose star quarterback Jake Retzlaff to an honor code violation.
Texas Tech at Arizona State: Tech took down the Sun Devils at home last season, but might be college football’s most improved team after an offseason spending spree that saw major upgrades, especially on defense.
Utah at Baylor: These two teams were in very different places than where they ended up when they met early last year, a Utah victory, but this game comes later in the season and features different quarterbacks on both sides.
--