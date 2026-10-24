Pat McAfee Predicts College Football's No. 1 Recruiting Class to Lose in Week 8 Showdown

Talent isn't everything in the world of college football. Development, coaching, even luck can play a major role in any given game, particularly in the era of increasing college football parity. And that's why College GameDay personality Pat McAfee decided to pick against the talent in one of his big Week 8 picks. Despite a team fielding the top recruiting class in college football heading into the season, McAfee sees a Week 8 "L" coming ahead.

In discussing No. 16 USC's trip to Washington, McAfee thanked the excellent journalism department at USC, but then dropped a bomb.

McAfee's Upset Pick

"Wisconsin beats USC today," said McAfee. "They're going to jump in."

USC and Lincoln Riley have had a solid 6-1 start to the 2026 season. USC is ranked No. 16 nationally having lost only to Oregon, but coming in with victories over Washington and Penn State in their last two games. Wisconsin is a dangerous home foe, coming in at 4-2 and having boosted their own profile by winning at Penn State in late September.

A Top 2026 Class

Jayden Maiava and USC have a near must-win against Wisconsin. (Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations around USC are always high, but Riley faces some oversized ones after inking what On3 determined to be the nation's top recruiting class in 2026. Five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle and tight end Mark Bowman were the headliners of the bunch, but USC nabbed nine of the Rivals Industry Top 100 players in the class.

After four seasons at USC, Riley has struggled to get USC back into the national mix. His initial season, 2022, was his best, with an 11-3 mark leaving the Trojans finishing No. 12 and No. 13 in the final poll rankings. In the early 2000s, USC was one of the nation's top programs under Pete Carroll, but those memories are fading. If Wisconsin takes down USC, the Trojans could be in real trouble.

USC's Struggles

Given that the schedule ahead includes hosting Ohio State next week and then travelling to Indiana in the following game, USC could be in free-fall with a loss today. Maryland should be an easy foe, but a top-ten UCLA trip to end the regular season means today's game is the best buffer against a 7-5 finish that would likely have Riley either looking for a new job or feeling the effects of one of the hottest coaching seats in college football.

USC has seen instant production throughout its freshman class. Wafle already has 27 tackles and a pair of sacks and Bowman has 21 receptions including a pair of touchdowns. But without a win over Wisconsin, USC might be seeing plenty of post-season changes around its program.