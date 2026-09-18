Paul Finebaum Picks LSU vs. Ole Miss Winner in Lane Kiffin's 'Biggest Game' of Career

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes Lane Kiffin's first trip back to Oxford as LSU's head coach is the biggest game of his career, and he expects the No. 7 Tigers to beat No. 8 Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Finebaum made the call Friday on ESPN's "Get Up" with host Mike Greenberg. "It's the biggest game of his career," Finebaum said. "Before somebody hits the hyperbole meter on me, he hasn't played in a game where the entire country is watching him."

Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford

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Kiffin went 55-19 in six seasons at Ole Miss. He took the LSU job on Nov. 30, 2025, two days after the Rebels beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss didn't let Kiffin coach in the College Football Playoff. So the school promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding, and he led the Rebels to the national semifinal before a 31-27 loss to Miami.

Now both teams are 2-0, and Saturday's game is the first top-10 meeting between the programs since 1962.

Finebaum said the story has spread far past college football fans. "I'm flipping around the dial last night during a break in the Bills game, and there's a story on Lane Kiffin on CNN," Finebaum said. "This is not Alabama and Notre Dame. This is LSU and Ole Miss."

Why does Finebaum pick LSU?

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LSU fell 24-19 at Ole Miss last season while Kiffin coached the Rebels. Finebaum said that loss gives the Tigers more to play for.

"The most interesting part is that this is a revenge game, but it's actually a revenge game for LSU," Finebaum said. "They lost last year to Lane Kiffin. Those players, however many are left, and there aren't many, really have something to prove because their coach last year, Brian Kelly, failed against Lane Kiffin."

Finebaum doesn't think the anger in Oxford will help the home team. "The edge to me is on LSU's side because they just don't really care that much about Ole Miss," Finebaum said. "For Ole Miss players, that's all they've heard. I've never seen hate score a touchdown, and I don't think it's going to score one Saturday night."

LSU's defense has been strong so far. The Tigers rank No. 1 in the country in total defense, and they have 12 sacks through two games.

During "Get Up", Finebaum, Dan Orlovsky and Harry Douglas all chose LSU. Greenberg was alone is picking Ole Miss to win.

Ole Miss under Pete Golding

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Ole Miss has scored at least 40 points in both of its wins. The Rebels beat Louisville 41-38 in the opener and then routed Charlotte 41-9 last Saturday.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who Orlovsky called the "best quarterback in college football," threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score after halftime against the Cardinals. Against Charlotte, the former Division II transfer completed 23 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Kewan Lacy has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 straight games, the longest streak by an Ole Miss player in the record books, dating back to 1956. The Rebels have also won 13 straight home games.

"I don't know how many times he's got to do it," Golding said of Chambliss after the Louisville win. "I mean, that's just who he is."

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter hopes Saturday ends months of talk about Kiffin's exit. "To get through Week 3, to get that game behind us, the hope is that it can put some closure on all that saga, all that drama," Carter said.

LSU and Ole Miss kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.