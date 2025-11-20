Rece Davis predicts winner of BYU-Cincinnati's Week 13 matchup
Saturday night’s Big 12 showdown between No. 11 BYU and Cincinnati carries postseason implications for both teams. BYU enters at 9-1 overall, 6-1 in conference play, and sits on the doorstep of a Big 12 championship berth. Cincinnati, 7-3, must win its final two games and receive outside help to stay alive in the title race.
The Cougars have been one of the conference’s most balanced teams, averaging 416.9 yards and 34.1 points per game while allowing just 17.8 points. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier has thrown for 2,177 yards with 13 touchdowns to lead an offense that ranks among the top 25 nationally in scoring.
Defensively, BYU ranks inside the top 15 on third-down conversions and turnover margin, allowing opponents to convert just 31.1% of attempts.
Cincinnati will look to rebound after a 30-24 home loss to Arizona that dropped the Bearcats out of the Top 25. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has accounted for 25 total touchdowns, but penalties and red-zone struggles have hampered consistency.
The Bearcats rank near the bottom of the FBS in penalty yards and time of possession, often leaving their defense on the field for extended drives.
BYU, Cincinnati Both Fighting For Big 12 Championship Contention
Both teams enter the game with everything on the line. BYU’s path is clear—win out and the Cougars are in the Big 12 Championship Game for a rematch with Texas Tech. Cincinnati’s road is steeper, requiring victories against BYU and TCU and multiple upsets elsewhere in the league standings.
The stakes add intensity to Saturday’s primetime matchup at Nippert Stadium, where FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff crew will be on site. ESPN’s Rece Davis broke down what he expects to see when the two teams meet, highlighting the contrasting strengths that could determine the outcome.
“BYU and Cincinnati,” Davis said on College GameDay. “Now Cincinnati hurt itself with a loss to Arizona, which was a really entertaining game. BYU can win its way. If they win out their last two games, they’ll play in the Big 12 championship game. But a road game, Nippert Stadium.”
Later in the episode, Davis revealed his pick for the winner. “I’m going to go BYU, too,” he said. “I think they’re better. I don’t think they’ll miss the opportunity to get the rematch with Texas Tech. I think they’re a tough-minded team.
"They’ll probably be even better next year when Bachmeier gets another year under his belt at quarterback, but I think he’s got enough and they’ve got enough as a team to go in and squeak one out past Cincinnati.”
Kickoff between BYU and Cincinnati is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.