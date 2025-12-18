Top transfer portal QB reportedly receives ‘multiple offers’ over $4 million

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby formally entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, setting up one of the most intriguing quarterback pursuits of the offseason.

The redshirt junior concluded a productive year at Cincinnati, throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, while adding 580 rushing yards and nine scores as a dual-threat leader.

He was also named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Sorsby’s journey, from a three-star recruit from Lake Dallas, Texas, to a reliable Power 5 starter, featured two years at Indiana before transferring to Cincinnati, where he has started the past two seasons.

Across his college career, he has thrown for 7,208 yards and 60 touchdowns while adding 1,305 rushing yards and 22 scores.

As a result, several Power 5 programs are reportedly in pursuit.

Texas Tech has emerged as a frequent target, with fan and reporter speculation around a potential fit, while Miami, Indiana, and Tennessee have also been connected in early discussions.

On the business side, Sorsby’s market value ranks among the top quarterback prospects in the portal, with NIL valuations around $2.4 million and indications that some suitors could be prepared to offer packages well above that range.

SiriusXM’s Rick Neuhiesel reported that Sorsby has drawn multiple offers exceeding $4 million, underscoring how aggressively programs are investing in proven quarterbacks.

Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cincinnati’s 2025 campaign showed promise with a 7-1 start but ended 7-5 after a four-game losing streak that saw the Bearcats fall to Utah, Arizona, BYU, and TCU to close the regular season, finishing 5-4 in Big 12 play.

Sorsby’s departure leaves a clear void at quarterback as the program prepares for the Liberty Bowl versus Navy on January 2, a game he will not play in.

As Sorsby surveys the transfer market, his next step is expected to draw significant attention from quarterback-hungry programs.

With an NFL evaluation pending and portal interest building, Sorsby’s decision will be closely tracked across the college football landscape.

Read More at College Football HQ