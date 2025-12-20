$2.4 million QB linked to No. 1 college football team via transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal will open on Jan. 2, 2026 and will remain open for two weeks.

Many high-profile college football players have already decided to enter the transfer portal when it opens. Among the quarterbacks who have decided to transfer are TCU's Josh Hoover, Florida's DJ Lagway, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, and Missouri's Beau Pribula.

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby was one of the first quarterbacks to declare his intent to enter the transfer portal. He will seek a third school to play for in his final season of college football.

Texas Tech is a college football program that was linked with Sorsby early on. Another college football program that has emerged as a potential landing spot for Sorsby is Indiana.

Chris Hummer of CBS Sports mentioned the possibility of the former Cincinnati quarterback heading to Bloomington on Monday.

Indiana's success in Curt Cignetti's first two seasons in Bloomington has made it an attractive destination for players who enter the transfer portal. Cignetti has only started quarterbacks he has acquired from the transfer portal at Indiana.

The Hoosiers' first College Football Playoff run featured Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke at quarterback in 2024. Its 2025 run features California transfer and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Adding another wrinkle to the prospect of Sorsby making his way to Bloomington is the fact he began his career with the Hoosiers in 2022. He played in one game that season, throwing for eight yards in a loss to Penn State (45-14).

Nov 22, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass against the BYU Cougars in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Sorsby started 10 games in 2023, the final season of the Tom Allen era at Indiana. He passed for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for an additional 112 yards and four touchdowns.

Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati in the 2024 offseason, where he started all 12 games. He passed for 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 447 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bearcats in 2024.

After missing bowls in each of Scott Satterfield's first two seasons at Cincinnati, the Bearcats finished 7-5 in the 2025 regular season to reach a bowl. Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 580 yards and nine more touchdowns in 2025.

Sorsby's 2025 performance earned him a spot on the Second Team All-Big 12. Pro Football Focus named Sorsby as its Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.