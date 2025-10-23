Rece Davis picks winner of Houston-Arizona State game
The spotlight shifts to Tempe as No. 24 Arizona State faces a surging Houston team on Saturday night. Both programs share 3-1 Big 12 records, and the result could reshape the conference race. Arizona State enters fresh off a 26-22 win over then-No. 7 Texas Tech, a victory that snapped its four-year drought against top-10 teams. Houston, meanwhile, remains one of the most balanced and resilient squads in the league.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt led the way against Texas Tech with 319 passing yards and one touchdown, showing renewed rhythm after missing time with a foot injury. Receiver Jordyn Tyson added 105 yards and a score but exited late with a leg injury, leaving his status uncertain for Saturday’s matchup.
On College GameDay’s Thursday episode, ESPN’s Rece Davis sided with the home team Sun Devils. “I think Arizona State, a little bit of a bounce-back, a little boost after really getting shellacked at Utah,” Davis said. “I’ll take Arizona State to win that one decisively.”
Arizona State Seeking Momentum After Win Over Texas Tech
Davis’ pick highlights a Sun Devils squad trying to find consistency under coach Kenny Dillingham. Arizona State averages 398.4 yards per game and leans heavily on a ground attack that produces 186.7 yards per game, ranking 42nd nationally. Leavitt’s leadership and the steady running of Raleek Brown have stabilized the offense after early-season injuries.
Defensively, Arizona State ranks 27th nationally against the run, allowing only 110.9 yards per game. The Sun Devils’ turnover margin sits at +6, good for 14th in the FBS, a crucial edge against Houston’s efficient red zone unit.
The Cougars, led by quarterback Conner Weigman, bring momentum from a 31-28 victory over Arizona. Weigman totaled 164 passing yards and 98 rushing yards with four total touchdowns, supported by a dominant offensive line that didn’t allow a sack. Running back Dean Connors added 100 rushing yards as Houston piled up 232 on the ground.
Coach Willie Fritz, who has built winning programs at Tulane and Georgia Southern, praised Arizona State ahead of the trip. “They’ve got a great ballclub,” Fritz said. “We’ve got to be all-in with our preparation this week in order to be successful.”
Arizona State has won 10 straight at home, including four against ranked opponents, and will look to extend that streak against a Houston team that has not beaten a ranked opponent this season. Both teams sit just behind conference co-leaders BYU and Cincinnati, giving this matchup critical Big 12 title implications.
The Sun Devils will host Houston on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.