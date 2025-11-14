Rece Davis predicts winner of South Florida-Navy matchup on Saturday
It’s separation Saturday in Annapolis, where South Florida and Navy will meet in a crucial American Conference matchup with championship implications. ESPN’s College GameDay host Rece Davis shared his thoughts on the game during this week’s podcast, highlighting its importance and delivering a clear pick.
“I’m going to pick USF to win the game,” Davis said. “They’ve had trouble with Navy and the option, a lot of trouble historically with it, so I don't think this will be easy.”
That statement underscored how much has changed for Alex Golesh’s South Florida program. The Bulls enter ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings, their first appearance in school history. They’ve won seven of nine games, rebounding from a heartbreaking loss to Memphis with a dominant 55-23 win over UTSA.
Navy, also 7-2, has been equally formidable, sitting a half-game ahead in the standings and unbeaten at home this season. Saturday’s clash will determine who controls the inside track to the American title game in December.
The meeting pairs two teams that have taken vastly different paths to contention. South Florida has become one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, while Navy’s balanced triple-option attack continues to thrive behind a veteran quarterback. The contrast in styles adds weight to Davis’ choice, with the Bulls’ speed and tempo set to test the Midshipmen’s defense in a way few opponents have.
Rece Davis Discusses USF’s Growth, Wise Investments
While making his pick, Davis pointed to the broader evolution of South Florida’s football program under Golesh. He emphasized that the Bulls’ rise is the result of careful planning and investment. “To me, it’s like we’ve invested and invested wisely,” Davis said.
“If you think you can just go out and offer huge contracts and not have to put the team together, not have to vet the guys that you’re paying, and you don’t feel like they’re going to fit your style, then you’re just throwing good money after bad.”
Davis added that South Florida’s success should be seen as validation of how the program has built its roster in the new era of college football. “You’re allowed to do it now,” he said. “We’re running this like a business, because it is. It’s a compliment. You invested wisely. You put money into the market and you’re getting a return on investment.”
That return has been clear all season. Quarterback Byrum Brown leads an offense averaging 42 points per game, while the defense ranks among the nation’s leaders in takeaways. South Florida’s all-around balance has propelled it into the playoff conversation, allowing the Bulls to achieve a first-ever conference title appearance.
Davis’ selection of South Florida reflects both the on-field momentum and the organizational stability fueling the Bulls’ rise. A victory over Navy would move them one step closer to their goal and strengthen their position in the College Football Playoff rankings.
USF will visit Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN2.