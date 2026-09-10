Rece Davis Reveals His Winner for Alabama-Kentucky SEC Clash

ESPN college football analyst Rece Davis is picking No. 12 Alabama to beat Kentucky on Saturday in Lexington (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) but expects the Wildcats to turn Kroger Field into one of the toughest environments the Crimson Tide will face all season.

Davis aligned with his "College GameDay" podcast co-hosts Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel, who also took Alabama, though all three flagged Kentucky's ability to keep it close.

Why Rece Davis is taking Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with teammate Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Hill (8) during the second quarter against the East Carolina Pirates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis pointed to Alabama's defensive front as the deciding factor. The Crimson Tide held East Carolina to 2 rushing yards and zero third-down conversions on nine attempts in a 48-10 win, a performance that convinced Davis the Wildcats will struggle to sustain drives. He said Kentucky needs long, clock-eating possessions to keep quarterback Keelon Russell off the field, and he doubts they can do it against that defense.

The longtime ESPN host expects Alabama to win without covering, predicting a tighter game than the 10.5-point spread suggests.

What makes Kentucky dangerous

Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) dives for the end zone during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Notre Dame transfer became only the second Kentucky quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards and four touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes without an interception in a season opener, joining Tim Couch in 1998. Running back CJ Baxter scored on each of the Wildcats' first two drives, and the offense piled up 205 rushing yards.

Stein, the 36-year-old former Oregon offensive coordinator, has energized the fan base and issued a public challenge.

"We have to make this the loudest game in the history of Kentucky football," Stein said. "I want people's voices hoarse when they leave here."

What Alabama showed in Week 1

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) takes a snap under center during the game with East Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keelon Russell made his first career start count, completing 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards and rushing for 86 yards and a score. The dual-threat sophomore now faces his first road test, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said preparing him for the noise has shaped the week.

"We want to raise the level of creating some urgency and some forced communication through loud practices," Grubb said.

Alabama racked up 227 rushing yards and five touchdowns against East Carolina, more than it managed in any game against an FBS opponent last season. Kalen DeBoer wants that ground game to carry over.

"In the run game, there was consistency," DeBoer said. "You just want to keep raising a level."

Where the pick could go wrong

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey throws the ball against Youngstown State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama is 7-7 in games played outside Bryant-Denny Stadium through DeBoer's first two seasons, compared with 13-1 at home. The Crimson Tide won their final five true road games in 2025, including a College Football Playoff win at Oklahoma, so Russell inherits a group that has closed well away from Tuscaloosa.

Kentucky is 2-39-1 all-time against Alabama and has lost eight straight in the series. The Wildcats last beat the Crimson Tide in 1997.