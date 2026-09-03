Paul Finebaum Reveals Why He's a 'Little More Bullish' on a Historic SEC Program

The Alabama Crimson Tide are entering Year 3 of the Kalen DeBoer era. DeBoer took over after the 2023 season. He went 9-4 in his first year and missed the College Football Playoff. He responded by going 11-4 and making the College Football Playoff last season.

Keelon Russell Brings Excitement to Tuscaloosa

However, he faces a big challenge this season. DeBoer will have a different starting quarterback for the third straight season. This will be five-star Keelon Russell. He appeared in just two games as a true freshman last year. He completed 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two scores. He added three carries for 17 yards. He beat out veteran Austin Mack for the position.

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season is fairly high on the Crimson Tide this season despite having a new quarterback. The FPI has Alabama finishing No. 3 in the SEC with a 9-3 record. It's unclear if that would be good enough to make the College Football Playoff, but finishing third in the conference with a young quarterback would be a solid season.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) drops back to pass against UL Monroe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Changes His Tune on Alabama After Russell Decision

ESPN's Paul Finebaum admitted on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he wasn't that optimistic about the Crimson Tide originally. However, he feels better now that Russell has been named the starter.

"I'm a little more bullish on Alabama than I previously was," Finebaum said. "I hope I'm not just getting sucked into the hype. I think Keelon Russell, knowing he's the guy, makes me feel a lot better."

Alabama's Season Could Come Down to How Quickly Russell Develops

Going 9-3 would represent another strong season for DeBoer, particularly if Russell develops into the quarterback Alabama believes he can become. The important shift is that Alabama no longer has a quarterback battle to sort out. Russell has won the job, and the focus now moves from potential to production.

His first career start will be on Saturday against the East Carolina Pirates at noon ET on ABC, giving him an opportunity to begin answering the questions surrounding his readiness. If Russell develops quickly, Alabama could have something more dangerous than a young quarterback simply managing games.

The Crimson Tide could have an explosive playmaker capable of raising the offense's ceiling as the season progresses. That's the bet DeBoer has made, and it's also why Finebaum's outlook has changed: Alabama's season may not hinge on whether Russell is inexperienced, but on how quickly his talent makes that inexperience irrelevant.