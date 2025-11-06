College Football HQ

Rece Davis picks Wake Forest-Virginia winner in Week 11

Rece Davis praised Virginia’s seven-game win streak and discussed the Cavaliers’ strong form heading into Week 11 against Wake Forest.

Matt De Lima

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis previews the Week 11 ACC matchup between Wake Forest and Virginia.
Virginia’s rise through the ACC standings has become one of the season’s most unexpected storylines. The Cavaliers have won seven straight games and enter Saturday night ranked No. 14 in the country, boasting one of the ACC’s most balanced attacks. Behind quarterback Chandler Morris and running back J’Mari Taylor, they’ve averaged 439 yards and 36.4 points per game, all while holding opponents to just 22.2 points. Their home field has been a fortress, with Virginia unbeaten at Scott Stadium this season.

Wake Forest arrives in Charlottesville searching for answers after a 42-7 defeat to Florida State. The Demon Deacons are 5-3 and struggling to maintain early-season form, plagued by turnovers and penalties that have stalled their offense. Quarterback Robby Ashford has completed just 58.5 percent of his passes, and Wake Forest ranks 97th nationally in turnover margin.

Virginia’s defense will be tested by a Wake Forest unit averaging 24.3 points per game, though the Cavaliers’ secondary has proven resilient. Saturday’s contest also carries history, as the schools meet for the 53rd time in a rivalry dating back to 1889. Virginia hasn’t beaten Wake Forest at home since 2007, making this matchup both an opportunity and a statement game for Tony Elliott’s team.

Rece Davis Believes Virginia Will Stay Hot Against Wake Forest

During College GameDay, Rece Davis praised Virginia’s late-game resilience and predicted that the Cavaliers’ run will continue. “Last week, Virginia escaped again — we’ll detail that momentarily,” Davis said. “They are the highest-ranked team in the ACC at No. 14. If the rankings finished just as they are at the moment, and the playoff started — which it doesn’t — but if it did, Virginia would be in the playoff.”

He recalled being called out by a Virginia alum after doubting the Cavaliers. “One of our intrepid producers and proud Virginia alum, Jeff Brown, said to me, ‘A whole lot of Virginia slander on that show.’ And I said, ‘You know what, Calfman, you’re right. There was.’”

Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor
Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) has 686 yards with 11 touchdowns on 150 carries this season. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Davis credited defensive back Cam Robinson’s late interception against California as a defining moment. “He weaved his way — with like 11 seconds left — and gave the Cavaliers the cover and the victory.” Wrapping his thoughts, Davis added, “There will be no more Virginia slander at least for this week on this podcast, and I will take the Hoos to win, cover, and win decisively against the Demon Deacons, who I agree with your assessment might be running out of gas.”

The matchup between Virginia and Wake Forest kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

