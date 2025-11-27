Rece Davis picks winner of Virginia Tech-Virginia Commonwealth Clash rivalry contest
The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday in a matchup with significant postseason implications. Head coach Tony Elliott and his squad control their own destiny as they aim for a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game. A victory over their in-state rivals would cement a remarkable turnaround for the program.
Charlottesville will host this critical Commonwealth Clash between two teams moving in opposite directions. The Cavaliers hold a 9-2 record while the visiting Hokies have struggled to a 3-8 mark during the 2025 campaign. Despite the disparity in records, the history of this series suggests a fierce battle awaits at Scott Stadium.
ESPN analyst Rece Davis weighed in on the matchup during the Wednesday episode of the College GameDay podcast. The longtime host looked past the historical trends and selected the Wahoos to emerge victorious for just the second time since 2019, as the Hokies have won this rivalry matchup all but twice since 1999. Davis stated clearly that he expects the Cavaliers to handle business.
"I'm going to go Virginia as well," Davis said. "I think they'll win. They'll get to the ACC championship game."
Rece Davis Analyzes "Vexing" History Of Commonwealth Clash Rivalry
Davis acknowledged the psychological hurdle the Cavaliers face despite their superior record. He noted that beating the Hokies has been a specific challenge for the program dating back to 2004. Virginia has only defeated its rival once in the last two decades.
"What a vexing problem that has been," Davis said regarding the rivalry. "Since 2004, Virginia's beaten Virginia Tech one time. Beat them in 2019. A lot of the games have been beatdowns."
The analyst expressed confidence that the 2025 roster is built differently under Elliott. He praised the coaching staff for navigating a difficult schedule to reach nine wins.
"Tony Elliott is deserving of every coach of the year accolade that he would be considered for," Davis said. "He's done a marvelous job this year."
Virginia has excelled in tight contests throughout the season. The team owns overtime victories against the Louisville Cardinals and North Carolina Tar Heels. Davis called this ability the "mark of a good team" particularly when conference margins are very small.
The statistical profile supports the confidence Davis showed in the Cavaliers. The offense ranks 26th nationally in scoring with 33.7 points per game. Quarterback Chandler Morris leads an attack that averages nearly 440 total yards.
Running back J'mari Taylor adds a potent ground game to the mix. The senior leads the conference in carries and has found the end zone 13 times this season.
Virginia Tech counters with a defense that has allowed over 30 points per game. The unit ranks 111th in scoring defense and gives up conversions on 44 percent of third downs. Kyron Drones leads the Virginia Tech offense with 1,841 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Davis concluded that the Cavaliers will secure the win necessary to extend their season into the conference title game. The Cavaliers will face the Virginia Tech Hokies at home on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.