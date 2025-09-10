Rick Neuheisel predicts major college football upset in Week 3
Former college football coach and CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel delivered an upset pick in a major Week 3 college football battle. Neuheisel set his upset sights on a significant early SEC battle and explained his underdog pick on Inside College Football. Neuheisel is calling for a surprise Tennessee home win over Georgia.
Neuheisel's Pick
Had you told me I was going to take Tennessee, in the preseason, I would have said, 'You're crazy.' But having watched a couple weeks, I'm still concerned about Georgia. They played Marshall and they played Austin Peay and yet they're still only averaging 214 yards per game rushing. That number, if they're really going to be a running team, should be up around 300.... I'm wondering what's wrong. Put it all on Gunner Stockton, but Gunner Stockton is now going on the road for the first time.... I just feel like Tennessee-- when I watched those highlights, that looked more like a Georgia defense than the Georgia defense has looked this far. Maybe I'm wrong, because I think Kirby Smart is as good as they come, but I'm going to go with Tennessee.- Rick Neuheisel
Behind Neuheisel's pick
After a run of six straight UGA/UT games that were decided by a single score (with Tennessee winning the last two), Georgia has taken control of the series with eight straight wins. Not only has Georgia controlled the series, the Bulldogs have dominated it, with only one game being as close as 14 points in that run.
But, as Neuheisel notes, Georgia opened with a pair of lightly-regarded opponents. Tennessee, meanwhile, blasted Syracuse 45-26 in Week 1 behind new QB Joey Aguilar. Aside from Neuheisel, there's another voice leading the chorus for the Vols to pull the upset-- a computerized one. ESPN's FPI gives Tennessee a 51.5% chance of pulling out the victory. Whether the coach and the computers align to be correct is to be determined on Saturday.