New AP Top 25 Rankings Drop for Week 2: Who Rose and Fell in College Football Poll

All but one team in the AP top 25 college football rankings won their first game of the 2026 season, but there was still some very consequential movement around the poll when voters revealed their new ballots heading into the Week 2 games.

One of those teams lost their place in the poll altogether after a controversial victory, while a preseason national championship favorite found itself out of the top five, and a new SEC powerhouse moved into the top ten after a dominant debut.

Here’s what you need to know as AP pollsters reveal their new rankings for Week 2.

Who Rose: LSU

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Last week’s ranking: No. 11

This week’s ranking: No. 8

Lane Kiffin’s first impression couldn’t have gone much better, as his offense rolled up more than 600 total yards in a 51-10 humiliation ritual against Clemson, propelling LSU back into SEC championship and College Football Playoff consideration.

Who Fell: Oregon

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Last week’s ranking: No. 2

This week’s ranking: No. 6

College football’s preseason No. 2 team was expected to take a little hit in the new AP ballot after a much closer than anticipated win against unranked Boise State. Despite being 25 point favorites, the Ducks eked out a narrow touchdown victory.

Who Rose: Virginia

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Last week’s ranking: Unranked

This week’s ranking: No. 25

A stellar effort from new transfer quarterback Beau Pribula helped the Cavaliers to a statement victory against a good ACC opponent in NC State in the opener, and now the Hoos are a solid 2-0 and looking like a credible contender for one of college football’s more competitive conference championship races.

Who Fell: Michigan

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Last week’s ranking: No. 16

This week’s ranking: Unranked

AP voters were very unhappy with what they saw from the Wolverines, regardless of whether they thought they deserved that extra second.

Bryce Underwood and the Michigan offense was responsible for just 7 points for all but one second of that win against Western Michigan, but clearly there are serious improvements to be made, especially going into a battle against Oklahoma’s very skilled defense this weekend.

AP Top 25 Rankings for Week 2

First-place votes in parentheses

Ohio State (46) Georgia Notre Dame (4) Texas (2) Indiana (8) Oregon (3) Miami (1) LSU (5) Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Texas Tech USC BYU Penn State SMU Tennessee Washington Utah Iowa Houston Missouri Louisville Virginia

How did we do? Our Prediction for the AP Top 25 Rankings

Other Teams Receiving Votes

Boise State 86, Florida 83, Michigan 69, Arizona 33, Memphis 23, South Carolina 19, Western Michigan 12, Pittsburgh 11, Navy 10, UCLA 7, Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 6, James Madison 4, Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, Auburn 2, Arizona State 2, Vanderbilt 2.