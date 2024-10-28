Tennessee vs. Kentucky football picks: What the oddsmakers say
An old SEC football rivalry kicks off this weekend from Rocky Top as No. 7 Tennessee plays host against Kentucky on Saturday night. Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the game from the nation’s premier oddsmakers.
Tennessee improved to 3-1 in SEC play after a signature victory against rival Alabama and is playing some of the best defense in the country, now allowing over 19 points in a game all season.
Kentucky slipped to 1-5 in conference games in the midst of a 3-game losing streak, ranking 124th out of 134 FBS teams in passing output and 121st in scoring offense nationally.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Wildcats and Volunteers meet in this SEC clash?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Tennessee vs. Kentucky in this Week 10 college football rivalry game.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, odds
Tennessee is a 15.5 point favorite against Kentucky, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 44.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Tennessee at -900 and for Kentucky at +590 to win outright.
Tennessee: -15.5 (-105)
Kentucky: +15.5 (-115)
Over 44.5 points: -110
Under 44.5 points: -110
Tennessee vs. Kentucky trends
Tennessee is 5-2 against the spread (71.4%) overall this season ...
Kentucky is 4-4 (50%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Vols are 0-2 as a double-digit favorite ...
The total went under in 6 of Kentucky’s last 8 games ...
Kentucky is 8-4 against the spread in its last 12 road games ...
The total went under in 4 of Tennessee’s last 5 games ...
UK is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games against Tennessee ...
Tennessee is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games in November ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors expect the Wildcats to make this a game against the Volunteers, according to the early spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Kentucky is getting 52 percent of bets to either win the game outright in an upset, or more likely, to keep the score under 15 points in a loss.
The other 48 percent of wagers project Tennessee will win the game and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a double-digit victory for the Vols over the Wildcats.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Tennessee will defeat Kentucky by a projected score of 30 to 15.
Our early pick: Tennessee -15.5 ... Kentucky’s offense won’t have much room against the Vols’ sweltering front seven defense and this ground game should take control in the second half.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee
When: Sat., Nov. 2
Time: 7:45 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
