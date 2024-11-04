Texas vs. Florida football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A new-look SEC football matchup kicks off from the Forty Acres as No. 5 Texas returns from its idle week against Florida. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game early on.
Florida had Georgia on the ropes last week, tying its rival in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t stop two late scores that dropped the team to 4-4 and lost its second quarterback of the season in the process as DJ Lagway went down.
Texas sits at 3-1 in SEC play after escaping Vanderbilt with a three-point victory two weeks ago and has less margin for error in the playoff race after a 15-point loss to Georgia before that.
What do the wiseguys expect from this SEC matchup?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Texas vs. Florida in this Week 11 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Texas vs. Florida odds, picks
Texas is a 21.5 point favorite against Florida, according to the updated lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 47.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas at -2500 and for Florida at +1100 to win outright.
Texas: -21.5 (-110)
Florida: +21.5 (-110)
Over 47.5 points: -115
Under 47.5 points: -105
Texas vs. Florida trends
Texas is 5-3 against the spread (62.5%) so far this season ...
Florida is 5-3 (62.5%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Texas is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games at home ...
Florida is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games ...
The total went under in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games ...
Florida has not won a game in its last 7 tries during the month of November ...
The total went under in 5 of Texas’ last 6 games against an SEC opponent ...
Florida is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games ...
The total under under in 4 of Texas’ last 6 games as the favorite ...
Florida is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games played in Week 11 ...
Texas is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games on a Saturday ...
Florida is 3-15 straight-up in its last 18 games on the road ...
Texas is 3-1 ATS as a 21.5 point favorite or better ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors are expecting the Longhorns to dominate the Gators, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Texas is getting 51 percent of bets to win the game by at least 22 points and cover the big point spread.
The other 49 percent of wagers project Florida will either win outright in the upset, or more likely, will keep the final score at 21 points or fewer.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable victory for the Longhorns.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Florida by a projected score of 35 to 13.
Our early pick: Florida +21.5 ... Florida likely relying on its third-string quarterback will certainly hurt this offense, and Texas certainly wins this game, but this roster is still playing hard for Billy Napier and in some very close games, averaging just 0.1 points worse than opponents this season.
How to watch Florida vs. Texas
When: Sat., Nov. 9
Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
